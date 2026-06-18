Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Regal Glam In Strapless Anamika Khanna Ensemble And Statement Jhumkas

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 18, 2026
Janhvi Kapoor looked effortlessly regal in a strapless ensemble by Anamika Khanna, blending modern silhouettes with traditional craftsmanship.
The off-shoulder neckline beautifully highlighted her collarbones and shoulders, adding an elegant, feminine touch.
The fitted silhouette hugged her frame perfectly, creating a sleek and sculpted appearance.
The outfit featured intricate metallic embroidery and delicate floral motifs, giving it a rich, couture-like appeal.
She draped a matching dupatta around her arms, adding graceful movement and an extra layer of sophistication.
Janhvi accessorised with statement jhumkas and an ornate ear cuff, bringing a touch of royal charm to the contemporary outfit.
Her makeup was soft and luminous, featuring glowing skin, subtly defined eyes and a nude lip that perfectly complemented the muted colour palette.