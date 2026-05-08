Sara Tendulkar Turns Up Heat In Mini Black Dress With Mom Anjali At Mumbai Event |

Sara Tendulkar recently stepped out with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, for the ‘MAMI Select 2026: Filmed On iPhone’ presented by the Mumbai Academy Of The Moving Image in Mumbai. The stylish mother-daughter duo turned heads at the event as they arrived in coordinated black ensembles, serving the perfect blend of modern glamour and timeless elegance.

Sara Tendulkar embraced chic contemporary fashion in a stunning little black dress that effortlessly highlighted her understated style statement. The sleeveless mini dress featured elegant ruched detailing around the waist, adding structure and sophistication to the sleek silhouette.

Keeping the styling minimal yet luxurious, Sara accessorised with layered gold necklaces, delicate earrings and strappy heels that perfectly complemented the outfit.

Her beauty look added to the effortless glam vibe. Sara opted for radiant, soft-glam makeup with a flawless, dewy base, lightly blushed cheeks, subtle shimmer on the eyes and glossy nude lips. She completed the look by leaving her voluminous wavy hair open in a centre partition, giving the entire appearance a polished and red-carpet-ready finish.

Meanwhile, Anjali Tendulkar chose classic ethnic elegance for the evening in a graceful black embroidered kaftan ensemble. The outfit featured intricate gold detailing running down the centre and sleeves, adding a festive and regal touch to the otherwise understated silhouette. The relaxed yet sophisticated outfit beautifully reflected timeless Indian fashion with a contemporary twist.

She paired the ensemble with delicate gold jewellery and carried a sleek black handbag that elevated the overall look. Keeping her makeup fresh and refined, Anjali opted for a natural glowing base, softly defined eyes with light kajal, rosy cheeks and a muted pink lip shade.

Together, Sara and Anjali Tendulkar delivered a sophisticated fashion moment at the star-studded Mumbai event, proving once again that effortless elegance never goes out of style.