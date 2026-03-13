Sara Tendulkar's Regal Lehenga Look For Arjun & Saaniya Chandhok's Sangeet Ceremony; Netizens Call Her, 'Soni Kudi'

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 13, 2026
Sara Tendulkar recently uploaded unseen pictures from her brother Arjun Tendulkar's sangeet ceremony which is now winning hearts on social media.
In the stunning look, Sara can be seen wearing regal lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta.
Sara's adorable pictures in intricately designed lehenga are making netizens call her 'soni kudi' in the comments section.
Sara Tendulkar posing alongside newlyweds Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok.
In an emotional speech during the sangeet event, Sara said, "Saaniya is more like a sister than sister-in-law. And I can't welcome you to the family cause you already are a family since so long."
Further, Sara added, "My brother is my entire heart, and now that heart belongs to you, so love him, cherish him and take care of him and I'm sure he'll do the same for you too."
Apart from her ensemble, Sara breaded hair with motifs is also receiving praise.