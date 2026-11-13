Sara Ali Khan Looks No Less Than Princess Jasmine In Baby Blue Kurta And Harem Pants

With maximalist couture dominating this festive season, Sara Ali Khan is making a rather convincing case for keeping things light, breezy and a little bit magical. The actress recently stepped out in a gorgeous baby blue ensemble that instantly reminded us of Princess Jasmine. With its shimmering details, relaxed silhouette and contemporary ethnic appeal, her latest look is just the kind of fashion inspiration we need when minimalism is still your taste.

Sara Ali Khan wows in dreamy blue look

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri recently shared pictures of Sara's latest fashion moment on Instagram, and the actress made quite an impression in a two-piece Indo-Western outfit from designer Faraz Manan's Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

The ensemble featured a sleeveless, high-neck halter kurta in a beautiful ice-blue shade. Covered in tiny silver sequins and delicate beadwork, the outfit caught the light beautifully without looking too over-the-top. What made the creation even more interesting was its intricate floral and paisley detailing in soft blush-peach and antique gold tones. These warm accents added a lovely contrast to the cool blue base.

The kurta also featured a curved hemline and a front slit, giving the traditional silhouette a contemporary makeover. Sara paired it with matching voluminous harem-style dhoti pants, which came with soft pleats and a relaxed fit.

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When the outfit already has plenty of shimmer, sometimes the best styling decision is to keep the accessories understated. Sara followed exactly that approach. Instead of adding a heavy necklace, she let the embellished halter neckline do all the talking. Delicate drop earrings, statement rings and metallic silver pointed-toe heels were all she needed to complete the ensemble.

Her beauty look was equally effortless. The actress opted for fresh, dewy skin, softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks and a muted rose-nude lip colour. She kept her dark hair open in loose, centre-parted waves, adding a soft and romantic finish to the overall appearance.

How you can ace a similar style

If you're looking to move beyond the usual festive wardrobe choices this season, Sara's outfit offers plenty of inspiration. You can swap a heavy lehenga or an elaborate traditional suit for an embellished halter kurta paired with dhoti pants, sharara bottoms or even wide-legged trousers.

Powder blue, ice blue and other pastel shades are also worth experimenting with if you want something different from the usual reds, greens and golds. Add subtle sequins, beadwork or metallic embroidery to bring in the festive sparkle without making the outfit feel too heavy.

For accessories, take a cue from Sara and let the neckline or detailing of your outfit remain the highlight. A pair of statement earrings, a few rings and metallic heels can do the trick. Finish with dewy makeup and soft waves for an understated yet dressed-up appearance.

Whether it's a puja get-together, a wedding celebration or a festive evening with friends, this Princess Jasmine-inspired look proves that you don't always need layers of couture to make a statement!