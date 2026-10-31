Sanya Malhotra Attends Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles Diwali Party In Ethnic Co-Ord With Long Cape

Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles brought together familiar faces for a festive evening hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Among the guests was Sanya Malhotra, who offered a glimpse into the celebration through a series of Instagram pictures, featuring outfit moments with candid snapshots from inside the party.

Sanya Malhotra's black-and-gold festive ensemble

For the occasion, Sanya chose a black-and-gold co-ord that brought together traditional detailing and a contemporary silhouette. She wore an embellished blouse with a matching high-waisted mini skirt, both covered in intricate gold motifs that added a festive, ornate finish.

The standout layer was a floor-length black jacket, designed with contrasting striped panels and rich gold embroidery. Detailed borders framed the open front, while elaborate floral patterns adorned the sleeves and lower portion, creating a dramatic finish as the jacket fell around her.

Sanya added a traditional touch with statement gold earrings and a maang tikka, while a bird-shaped, mirror-work bag brought an unexpected detail to the look. Defined eye makeup and rosy lips completed her beauty look, while strappy metallic heels added a subtle shine. She kept her hair sleek and pulled back into a centre-parted bun, allowing the jewellery and outfit to take focus.

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Inside Priyanka and Nick's Diwali celebration

The gathering took place at Priyanka and Nick’s home on October 30. Sanya also shared a picture with Priyanka, giving followers a peek at the star-studded soirée.

Model Winnie Harlow embraced the occasion in a bold red lehenga, while singer Rhea Raj brought a contemporary, saree-inspired look to the party. YouTuber Lilly Singh was also among the guests who joined the couple for the festivities.