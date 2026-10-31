Priyanka Chopra Turns Her Los Angeles Home Into Diwali Soirée, Wows In Desi Burgundy Gown With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra may be miles away from India, but that hasn't stopped her from celebrating Diwali with all the desi fervour. The actress and her husband Nick Jonas hosted a festive gathering at their Los Angeles home on October 30, welcoming friends for an evening filled with dhol beats, traditional celebrations and plenty of glamour. And while the guests stunned in exquisite Indian ensembles, it was Priyanka's heavily embellished gown that truly stole the limelight.

Priyanka Chopra glows in desi gown

For the Diwali soiree, Priyanka oozed regal elegance in a deep burgundy gown that gave traditional Indian embellishment a contemporary red-carpet makeover. The fitted silhouette featured a structured corset-style bodice with an off-the-shoulder neckline, drawing attention to her shoulders and collarbone.

Intricate zardozi, gold-thread embroidery and delicate beaded tassels covered the gown, creating a rich, ornate finish that felt tailor-made for a Diwali bash. A slim drape across the neckline brought a subtle dupatta-inspired touch into the gown’s modern construction, giving it a desi girl feeling.

Rather than piling on layers of heavy jewellery, Priyanka donned a pair of dangling ruby earrings, a tiny kundan maang tikka and a stack of gold kadas that accentuated the gown and let its craftsmanship shine. Her makeup followed the gown’s colour palette, with a berry-toned lip, smoky eyes and warm, highlighted cheeks. She wore her hair in a sleek low bun, softened with a fresh white gajra and a hair ornament that stood out beautifully against the dark outfit.

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Nick complemented Priyanka’s richly embellished look in a cream-and-white kurta set featuring subtle embroidery. His understated festive outfit balanced her dramatic gown while keeping the couple’s coordinated appearance rooted in traditional Indian dressing.

Winnie Harlow, Rhea Raj and others attend

The guest list added its own fashion moments to the celebration. Model Winnie Harlow embraced the occasion in a bold red lehenga, while singer Rhea Raj brought a contemporary, saree-inspired look to the party. YouTuber Lilly Singh was also among the guests who joined the couple for the festivities.