Alia Bhatt Makes A Case For Banarasi Jackets This Diwali, And Her Gold Look Is Anything But Heavy

Festive dressing doesn’t always have to mean a heavily embellished lehenga, layers of jewellery and an outfit you can barely move in. With Diwali just around the corner, Alia Bhatt is making a case for a look that feels celebratory without going overboard. Her gold Banarasi jacket ensemble brings together traditional craftsmanship and a sharp, contemporary silhouette — giving us a fresh way to dress up for the season.

Alia Bhatt aces minimal festive fashion in Banarasi

Alia oozed chic elegance in a custom creation by Mayyur Girotra, swapping the conventional lehenga for a long, kalidar jacket crafted from gold-woven Banarasi fabric. The design featured a high collar with a deep V-shaped cut, a fitted bodice and a front slit that added movement to the silhouette. Matching tailored gold trousers kept the look streamlined while giving it a modern, power-dressing edge.

The jacket’s richness came from its intricate details. It featured Girotra’s archival Mor Bagh Tree of Life motif, with delicate kora work highlighting the hem and cuffs. Real enamel and diamond buttons added a luxe finishing touch without overwhelming the outfit.

Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani took the accessories in a refreshing direction, choosing sapphire blue instead of the expected head-to-toe gold. A cabochon-gem choker set with diamonds by PC Totuka and Sons, matching studs and a solitaire ring added an exquisite contrast against the warm metallic fabric.

Alia's makeup followed the less-is-more script, with glowing skin, a brown smoky eye and glossy nude lips. Mid-parted waves gave the ensemble an effortless finish, while pointed-toe woven gold mules tied the look together.

Take cues for Diwali

If you’re looking to switch things up this Diwali, Alia’s outfit is a reminder that one statement piece can do all the heavy lifting. Try a Banarasi jacket with tailored trousers, a straight skirt or even a simple pair of palazzos for a festive look that feels dressed-up without being cumbersome.

You can also play with colour and accessories. Instead of matching your jewellery to every detail, bring in a contrasting gemstone or a bold pair of earrings to give the outfit a more contemporary feel. Keep the makeup luminous and the hair relaxed to balance the richness of the fabric.

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The takeaway? You can celebrate the beauty of traditional Indian textiles without committing to a full, heavily layered ensemble. A well-cut jacket, thoughtful details and a little styling contrast can make festive dressing feel just as special — and a lot more wearable.