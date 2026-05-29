Samantha Ruth Prabhu Honours Bapu Bomma In Red Hand-Painted Kalamkari Saree For New Telugu Film Trailer Launch

There’s something magical about the way Samantha Ruth Prabhu is approaching fashion during her latest film Maa Inti Bangaram promotions. Instead of simply dressing up, the actress often turns every appearance into a visual storytelling moment, and her latest look for the trailer launch of the new movie was exactly that. Draped in a stunning hand-painted Kalamkari saree inspired by the iconic "Bapu Bomma" aesthetic, Samantha looked like she had stepped straight out of a Telugu painting brought to life.

Decoding Samantha's artistic saree look

For the event, Samantha draped a custom creation by designer Archana Jaju as part of "The Bapu Bomma Series," a collection inspired by legendary artist Bapu's timeless illustrations of women. Known for depicting femininity with softness, grace, and quiet strength, Bapu’s artistic language became the perfect inspiration for Samantha's latest promotional look.

Crafted in handwoven soft silk, the saree featured intricate hand-painted Kalamkari artwork that reportedly took nearly 250 hours to complete. The ensemble beautifully blended traditional craftsmanship with cinematic nostalgia. Rich terracotta and clay-red tones dominated the drape, while touches of yellow ochre and muted green added warmth and depth to the overall palette.

What truly made the saree stand out, however, was its storytelling. The drape was adorned with delicate motifs inspired by bows, swords, bangles, florals, bindis, and warrior-inspired detailing. Every element seemed intentionally placed to capture the spirit of a “Veerangana,” a woman who embodies both strength and elegance.

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Samantha paired the statement saree with a contrasting blouse in earthy terracotta hues featuring a bold yellow stripe and artistic detailing. Rather than overpowering the look with heavy styling, she kept the accessories rooted in classic elegance. A traditional choker necklace, delicate earrings, stacked bangles, and a statement ring completed the ensemble beautifully.

Her beauty look stayed soft and glowing, allowing the saree to remain the hero. She opted for radiant skin, subtly defined eyes, soft liner, contoured cheeks, and nude lips. Her side-parted open curls and a tiny red bindi rounded off the traditional look with elegance.