 Ananya Birla Gives Old RCB Jersey A Cool Girl Makeover In Latest IPL Match-Day Look
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Ananya Birla Gives Old RCB Jersey A Cool Girl Makeover In Latest IPL Match-Day Look

Ananya Birla turned IPL match-day fashion into a stylish moment with her latest RCB-inspired outfit. Styled in upcycled Royal Challengers Bengaluru jerseys into edgy streetwear pieces, the entrepreneur served effortless cool-girl energy during the RCB vs GT qualifier buzz. The sporty-chic look, complete with relaxed denims and minimal glam, quickly grabbed fashion lovers’ attention online.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, May 29, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Ananya Birla Gives Old RCB Jersey A Cool Girl Makeover In Latest IPL Match-Day Look
Ananya Birla for RCB match | Instagram

Cricket jerseys are no longer just for stadium selfies and match screenings, at least not if Ananya Birla is involved. The entrepreneur is proving that sporty fashion can look runway-worthy too, and her latest Royal Challengers Bengaluru-inspired outfit is currently serving major cool-girl energy online.

Ananya Birla's cool RCB look

Amid the excitement of RCB storming into the IPL 2026 finals after their big qualifier win against Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala, Ananya showed up in a match-day look that blended cricket culture with experimental streetwear fashion. And honestly? It looked straight out of a fashion editorial.

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Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, the outfit gave old jerseys a stylish second life. The custom pieces were created using authentic RCB jerseys originally produced by Puma before being reimagined by labels Kanika Goyal and HUEMN into one-of-a-kind fashion statements.

Ananya wore a cropped RCB tee layered with a relaxed oversized jacket, completed with loose-fit denim trousers and a casual cap, giving the outfit an effortless off-duty vibe. Keeping the accessories minimal, Ananya opted for tiny diamond studs and understated footwear, letting the statement jersey pieces take centre stage.

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Her beauty look followed the same less-is-more approach. She went with fresh, glowing skin, soft rosy cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and nude lips that added to the easy-breezy aesthetic. Her hair was left open beneath the cap, completing the laid-back match-day glam perfectly.

Her Met Gala moments

The styling moment also reflects Ananya's growing fashion presence globally. Earlier this year, she made headlines with her Met Gala 2026 debut, where she showcased a series of dramatic couture looks. From her sculptural black Robert Wun ensemble paired with a metallic face mask to her artistic after-party gowns by Ashi Studio and Harris Reed, Ananya firmly established herself as a rising fashion force to watch.

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