Salman Khan Goes Full Rockstar At Brother Sohail's Alliance Party In Rugged Outfit, Dramatic Hat

Salman Khan at brother Sohail Khan’s Alliance party | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned up at brother Sohail Khan’s Alliance party with a look that was equal parts rugged, rockstar and effortlessly cool. The actor's recent buzz cut has already ushered in a new style phase, and this latest appearance doubles down on the darker, more rebellious aesthetic.

Check it out below:

Inside Salman Khan’s rockstar look

For the evening at Sohail’s Bandra apartment, Salman stepped out in a classic black crew-neck T-shirt, layered under a structured black blazer. The monochrome pairing gave the look a polished base while allowing the other dramatic elements to stand out.

Salman further styled the ensemble with deep red and black pants, featuring patchwork-style detailing and a rugged finish that brought a biker-inspired edge to the otherwise simple outfit.

Adding another dose of personality was Salman’s black fedora-style hat. With its structured shape and low-key drama, the hat gave the outfit a distinctly rockstar-meets-cowboy feel and worked particularly well with his newly shaved head.

Accessories remained minimal but personal. Salman added his signature silver bracelet with a turquoise-toned stone, along with rings that brought subtle detail to the otherwise dark styling. He rounded off the look with chunky black platform-style shoes, which added to the rugged mood of the trousers.