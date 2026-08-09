 Salman Khan Goes Full Rockstar At Brother Sohail's Alliance Party In Rugged Outfit, Dramatic Hat
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Salman Khan Goes Full Rockstar At Brother Sohail's Alliance Party In Rugged Outfit, Dramatic Hat

Salman Khan brought rugged rockstar energy to brother Sohail Khan’s alliance party at his Bandra apartment. Sporting a black T-shirt, blazer, distressed red-and-black trousers and chunky shoes, the actor completed his look with a dramatic black fedora. His silver bracelet, rings and newly shaved buzz cut added a signature edge to the otherwise monochrome outfit.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 09, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Salman Khan Goes Full Rockstar At Brother Sohail's Alliance Party In Rugged Outfit, Dramatic Hat
Salman Khan at brother Sohail Khan’s Alliance party | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned up at brother Sohail Khan’s Alliance party with a look that was equal parts rugged, rockstar and effortlessly cool. The actor's recent buzz cut has already ushered in a new style phase, and this latest appearance doubles down on the darker, more rebellious aesthetic.

Check it out below:

Inside Salman Khan’s rockstar look

For the evening at Sohail’s Bandra apartment, Salman stepped out in a classic black crew-neck T-shirt, layered under a structured black blazer. The monochrome pairing gave the look a polished base while allowing the other dramatic elements to stand out.

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Salman further styled the ensemble with deep red and black pants, featuring patchwork-style detailing and a rugged finish that brought a biker-inspired edge to the otherwise simple outfit. 

Adding another dose of personality was Salman’s black fedora-style hat. With its structured shape and low-key drama, the hat gave the outfit a distinctly rockstar-meets-cowboy feel and worked particularly well with his newly shaved head.

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Accessories remained minimal but personal. Salman added his signature silver bracelet with a turquoise-toned stone, along with rings that brought subtle detail to the otherwise dark styling. He rounded off the look with chunky black platform-style shoes, which added to the rugged mood of the trousers.

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