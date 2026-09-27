 Salman Khan Dons ₹13.41 Crore Rolex Watch At Shiv Sena Leader Rahool N Kanal’s Birthday Celebration
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Salman Khan Dons ₹13.41 Crore Rolex Watch At Shiv Sena Leader Rahool N Kanal’s Birthday Celebration

Salman Khan turned heads with his latest luxury watch sighting as he attended politician Rahool N Kanal’s 41st birthday celebration in Mumbai on September 25. While the actor’s signature style was on full display, it was the eye-catching timepiece on his wrist that caught the attention of watch enthusiasts.

Rutunjay DUpdated: Sunday, September 27, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Salman Khan Dons ₹13.41 Crore Rolex Watch At Shiv Sena Leader Rahool N Kanal’s Birthday Celebration
Salman Khan Dons ₹13.41 Crore Rolex Watch At Shiv Sena Leader Rahool N Kanal’s Birthday Celebration |

Salman Khan turned heads with his latest luxury watch sighting as he attended politician Rahool N Kanal’s 41st birthday celebration in Mumbai on September 25. While the actor’s signature style was on full display, it was the eye-catching timepiece on his wrist that caught the attention of watch enthusiasts.

Salman was spotted wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in white gold, featuring a striking black diamond-set dial and a ruby-set bezel. The lavish timepiece has been reported to carry a market value of around ₹13.41 crore ($1.4 million), putting it among the most extravagant watches spotted on the Bollywood superstar.

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The Daytona is one of Rolex’s most recognisable chronograph collections, originally developed with motorsport in mind. Rolex describes the Cosmograph Daytona as a high-performance chronograph equipped with a tachymetric scale designed to measure average speed over a known distance.

Salman paired the extravagant watch with a comparatively relaxed yet instantly recognisable look. He opted for a royal blue shirt, teamed with his now-familiar cowboy hat, giving the actor a rugged and casual edge. His latest appearance once again showcased his preference for combining understated outfits with statement luxury accessories.

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The occasion was the birthday celebration of Rahool N Kanal, who turned 41 on September 25. Kanal is associated with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Salman was among the notable guests at the celebration.

The actor’s latest watch appearance adds another eye-catching piece to the long list of luxury timepieces he has been spotted wearing over the years. With its precious-metal construction, diamond detailing and vivid ruby bezel, the Daytona certainly stood out against his relatively simple blue-shirt-and-denim-style appearance.

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