Salman Khan Dons ₹13.41 Crore Rolex Watch At Shiv Sena Leader Rahool N Kanal’s Birthday Celebration |

Salman Khan turned heads with his latest luxury watch sighting as he attended politician Rahool N Kanal’s 41st birthday celebration in Mumbai on September 25. While the actor’s signature style was on full display, it was the eye-catching timepiece on his wrist that caught the attention of watch enthusiasts.

Salman was spotted wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in white gold, featuring a striking black diamond-set dial and a ruby-set bezel. The lavish timepiece has been reported to carry a market value of around ₹13.41 crore ($1.4 million), putting it among the most extravagant watches spotted on the Bollywood superstar.

The Daytona is one of Rolex’s most recognisable chronograph collections, originally developed with motorsport in mind. Rolex describes the Cosmograph Daytona as a high-performance chronograph equipped with a tachymetric scale designed to measure average speed over a known distance.

Salman paired the extravagant watch with a comparatively relaxed yet instantly recognisable look. He opted for a royal blue shirt, teamed with his now-familiar cowboy hat, giving the actor a rugged and casual edge. His latest appearance once again showcased his preference for combining understated outfits with statement luxury accessories.

The occasion was the birthday celebration of Rahool N Kanal, who turned 41 on September 25. Kanal is associated with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Salman was among the notable guests at the celebration.

The actor’s latest watch appearance adds another eye-catching piece to the long list of luxury timepieces he has been spotted wearing over the years. With its precious-metal construction, diamond detailing and vivid ruby bezel, the Daytona certainly stood out against his relatively simple blue-shirt-and-denim-style appearance.