 Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding Reception In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSalman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai wedding reception turned into a glamorous affair as Bollywood stars marked their presence. Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Farah Khan, Orry, and Rakul Preet Singh with Jackie Bhagnani impressed with standout fashion choices, making the post-wedding celebration a starry night to remember.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Mumbai wedding reception | All image courtesy: Varinder Chawla

After days of intimate and dreamy wedding festivities in Udaipur, newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben brought the celebration to Mumbai with a star-studded wedding reception that turned into a full-blown Bollywood-style parade. Held on Tuesday night (January 13), the glamorous soirée saw several A-list celebrities from the film and music industries step out in their finest, making the evening as fashionable as it was festive.

Bollywood celebs at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Mumbai wedding reception

Salman Khan

Salman Khan stole the spotlight as he arrived in a sharp navy-blue suit, pairing it with matching trousers and a sleek black shirt. Keeping things effortlessly suave, the superstar finished the look with black formal shoes and his signature bracelet.

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding Reception In Mumbai
Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding Reception In Mumbai
Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review: Netizens Give Thumbs Up To Naveen Polishetty's 'Fun Pongal Entertainer,' Call It 'Must-Watch'
Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review: Netizens Give Thumbs Up To Naveen Polishetty's 'Fun Pongal Entertainer,' Call It 'Must-Watch'
India's Economy Set For 7.5% Growth In FY26: Grant Thornton Bharat
India's Economy Set For 7.5% Growth In FY26: Grant Thornton Bharat
Australian Open 2026: Nishesh Basavareddy Makes 'Choking' Gesture After Defeating Sebastian Ofner In A Dramatic Tie-Breaker; Video
Australian Open 2026: Nishesh Basavareddy Makes 'Choking' Gesture After Defeating Sebastian Ofner In A Dramatic Tie-Breaker; Video

Disha Patani

Disha Patani took a bold route, skipping traditional wear for a sultry red satin slip dress. Featuring a plunging neckline and a daring backless design, her look was all about minimalism with impact. She styled it simply with delicate earrings and soft, glowing makeup.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Graces Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception In Sizzling Green Velvet...
article-image

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy embraced timeless elegance in an ivory tissue saree adorned with gold patti work, zardozi embroidery, and intricate embellishments. She elevated the ensemble with statement gold jhumkas and a matching mang tikka, channelling regal charm effortlessly.

Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan kept it chic and comfortable in a blue salwar kameez, paired with a sheer peach dupatta. Statement hoop earrings and a gold clutch added a touch of sparkle to her relaxed festive look.

Orry

Social media sensation Orry once again turned heads with his unconventional fashion. He wore a sheer black turtleneck top paired with black trousers, accessorised with silver earrings, stacked rings, black sunglasses, formal shoes, and his signature quirky phone case.

Read Also
Inside Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Hindu Wedding: Kriti Sanon's Sister Looks Dreamy In Coral Ombré...
article-image

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani

Power couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani also attended the reception in coordinated glamour. Rakul dazzled in a black-and-silver statement ensemble featuring a floral embroidered bralette, matching pants, and a dramatic cape-style jacket. Layered necklaces, statement earrings, and a bold bag completed her look, while Jackie complemented her in a black bandhgala sherwani accented with maroon details.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding...
Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy & Other B-Town Celebs Stun At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Wedding...
Makar Sankranti 2026: Marathi Actress-Inspired Saree Outfits To Glam Up On The Festival
Makar Sankranti 2026: Marathi Actress-Inspired Saree Outfits To Glam Up On The Festival
Kriti Sanon Graces Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception In Sizzling Green Velvet...
Kriti Sanon Graces Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Mumbai Wedding Reception In Sizzling Green Velvet...
Is India On BTS World Tour 2026 List? K-Pop Mega Band Announces Much-Awaited Concerts In April,...
Is India On BTS World Tour 2026 List? K-Pop Mega Band Announces Much-Awaited Concerts In April,...
मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!...
मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!...