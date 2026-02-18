Salim Khan Underwent DSA Procedure After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage, Now On Ventilator: What Does It Mean?

Bollywood’s legendary screenwriter and father of Salman Khan, Salim Khan, aged 90, was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage on Tuesday (February 17). He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and remains on a ventilator while doctors closely monitor his progress.

Salim Khan's health update

Dr Jalil Parkar, who is overseeing Salim Khan's care, provided a health update today (February 18), saying, "There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off the ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more."

Dr Parkar also revealed that Salim Khan was admitted with high blood pressure and some "jerks" but received immediate medical attention upon arrival. According to him, the ventilator was used as a precautionary measure to ensure his condition did not deteriorate.

"He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," Dr Parkar explained. The family’s quick response and swift hospital care have been crucial in his treatment so far.

What is a Brain Haemorrhage?

A brain haemorrhage occurs when a blood vessel in or around the brain bursts or leaks, leading to bleeding, pressure, and loss of oxygen in surrounding brain tissue.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), this is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition requiring immediate medical care. Symptoms can include sudden headaches, confusion, seizures, weakness, and vision problems.

What is a DSA procedure?

Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) is a special imaging test that helps doctors see blood vessels clearly. It works by taking away the images of bones and other dense tissues, so only the blood vessels are visible.

As Stanford Medicine explains, a thin tube (catheter) is inserted into an artery, usually in the leg, and guided to the brain's blood vessels. A contrast dye is injected, and X-ray images are taken to assess blood flow, blockages, or bleeding sources. DSA helps doctors plan further treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

