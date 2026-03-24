'Sab Plastic Hai': Did Khushi Kapoor Do Breast Surgery? Actress Sparks Boob Job Rumours After Stepping Out In Plunging Yellow Dress – Watch

Khushi Kapoor papped with her friends | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Viral Bhayani)

Gen-Z actress Khushi Kapoor has long been at the centre of online discussions surrounding plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements, and a new outing in Mumbai has only added fresh fuel to the fire.

The Loveyapa star recently stepped out with her friends in a pastel yellow mini dress featuring a deep, daring V neckline that flaunted her physique. She completed the look with dainty gold and diamond accessories, black slippers, and a Dior bag. And while she looked cute and effortless, it was a noticeable change in her body that led to another wave of speculation online.

Check it out below:

'Silicon, implants'

Pap videos from the outing quickly went viral on Instagram, and the comments were immediate. "Silicon, Implants," declared one user. "Did she do breast surgery?" asked another. "Surgery kar liya hai," a third chimed in.

Not everyone was convinced, though. "Guys relax, ye sab plastic hai 😂😂" wrote one user, while another took a different angle entirely: "She is not comfortable with her dress, so why does she chooses."

Khushi has not responded to the breast implant allegations. However, the actress has previously been open about undergoing cosmetic procedures, specifically a nose job and lip fillers, stating she wanted to help break the stigma around such conversations. She has neither confirmed nor denied breast surgery.

Meanwhile, at Lakmé Fashion Week

While the rumours continue to swirl, Khushi has been busy making headlines for all the right reasons too. Walking for designer Aisha Rao at Lakmé Fashion Week, she delivered a showstopping moment in a rich green lehenga from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. She donned a structured crop top and intricately detailed floral skirt, styled with a statement necklace that added just the right amount of drama.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in