Rudraksha Ganpati Goes Viral In Mumbai: All About Colaba Cha Samrat's Unique Idol

Ganpati made entirely of Rudraksha beads goes viral | Image Courtesy: Colaba Cha Samrat's Instagram

Mumbai has officially entered its Ganeshotsav season and Bappa has already started stealing the spotlight with some seriously creative idols. From massive installations and elaborate concepts to mythology-inspired designs, the city’s mandals are once again bringing something different to the festivities. Among the idols grabbing attention this year is Colaba Cha Samrat, which has taken a striking route by creating its Ganpati entirely out of Rudraksha beads.

Take a look:

Colaba Cha Samrat made of Rudraksha

The distinctive idol immediately stands out because of its deep, textured appearance. Instead of the usual smooth finish associated with Ganpati idols, the body is covered in Rudraksha beads, creating a unique surface while preserving the familiar form of Lord Ganesha.

Rudraksha refers to the sacred dried seed or stone-like bead obtained from the Elaeocarpus ganitrus tree. Traditionally associated with spirituality and devotion, Rudraksha gives this idol a particularly stunning visual identity.

The dark-toned idol is complemented by an ornate golden crown and elaborate jewellery, creating a dramatic contrast. The detailing around the face and trunk further adds to the grandeur, while the multiple arms retain the traditional iconography associated with Ganesha.

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Ganesha is seated on a sculpted base and dressed in a vibrant pink dhoti-style drape, adding a burst of colour to the predominantly dark idol. A long floral garland extends down the front of the idol, while the golden ornaments and crown add another layer of grandeur. The traditional mooshak can also be seen at Bappa’s feet, completing the familiar Ganesha imagery.

Mumbai gets into Ganeshotsav mode

The idol was part of Mumbai’s Aagman Sohlas on August 30, as several prominent mandals across the city welcomed their Ganesha idols ahead of the main festival.

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 falling on Monday, September 14, the city is already beginning to fill with festive energy. As more mandals unveil their concepts and idols, Colaba Cha Samrat’s Rudraksha creation has emerged as one of the more unusual Bappa designs to get people talking.