Rohit Sharma & Tilak Varma Flex Luxe Watches Worth Over ₹90 Lakh In Casual Airport Look After Victory Over Punjab Kings

Rohit Sharma & Tilak Varma Dons Luxe Watches Worth Over ₹90 Lakh In Casual Airport Look After Victory Over Punjab Kings |

After registering a dominant victory over Punjab Kings at the Dharamshala stadium, Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma were spotted travelling back to Mumbai together on Friday. While the cricketers kept their airport style relaxed and comfortable amid the soaring summer temperatures, it was their ultra-luxury watches that quickly became the highlight online.

The duo’s combined wristwear value reportedly crossed a staggering ₹90 lakh, instantly grabbing the attention of watch enthusiasts and fashion followers on social media.

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Rohit Sharma, known for his love for premium timepieces, was seen wearing the luxurious Rolex Day-Date Platinum, reportedly valued at around ₹62 lakh. Often regarded as one of Rolex’s most iconic statement watches, the platinum timepiece perfectly complemented Rohit’s effortless yet powerful presence.

The Rolex Day-Date collection is globally associated with prestige, leadership and timeless sophistication. Crafted in platinum, the watch stands out for its sleek finish, signature day-date display and refined elegance, making it one of the most coveted luxury watches among collectors worldwide.

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Meanwhile, Tilak Varma also impressed watch enthusiasts with his striking Rolex Sea-Dweller 40 worth approximately ₹30 lakh. Designed for durability and precision, the Sea-Dweller is known for blending elite Swiss craftsmanship with a sporty, rugged aesthetic.

The luxury diver’s watch added a bold touch to Tilak’s laid-back airport look while reflecting the young cricketer’s growing star power and modern style statement.

Despite the high-end accessories, both players kept their outfits simple and travel-friendly. The cricketers opted for comfortable casualwear suitable for airport travel.

Following Mumbai Indians’ emphatic performance against Punjab Kings, fans are now eagerly waiting to see the team continue its momentum in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.