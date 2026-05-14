Rohit Sharma Dons ₹9 Lakh Pink Watch Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings Clash | Instagram @insanelyluxuriousindians

Rohit Sharma grabbed attention ahead of the much-awaited Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings fixture after being spotted at the airport, reportedly on his way to Dharamsala for tonight’s clash. While the Mumbai Indians opener kept his travel look understated and comfortable, it was the luxury watch on his wrist that instantly caught the attention of fashion and watch enthusiasts online.

Known for his love for premium timepieces, Rohit was seen wearing the ultra-exclusive Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Pink” edition, reportedly valued at around ₹9 lakh. The rare watch has become one of the most talked-about luxury accessories among collectors due to its bold pink dial and sporty chronograph design.

WATCH VIDEO:

The luxury timepiece perfectly blended statement style with technical craftsmanship. Featuring a COSC-certified movement and column-wheel chronograph mechanism, the watch is regarded as a high-performance masterpiece in the horology world. Its striking pink face adds a fresh modern aesthetic while maintaining the sporty elegance Tudor’s Black Bay collection is known for.

Apart from the eye-catching watch, Rohit kept his overall outfit simple and relaxed. The cricketer opted for a grey t-shirt paired with classic denim jeans, white sneakers and a casual cap, creating an effortless travel look.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Rohit back in action tonight as Mumbai Indians take on the Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in what promises to be a crucial IPL encounter.