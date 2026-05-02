Jasprit Bumrah Brings Fortunes To Mumbai Indians Camp With ₹1.30 Cr Rolex Watch As He Departs For Chennai | Instagram @insanelyluxuriousindians /mi_universe

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as he departed for Chennai ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 2. While Bumrah’s IPL 2026 campaign has been relatively underwhelming so far, impacting the team’s overall momentum, the star bowler will be aiming to turn things around in tonight’s crucial encounter.

Amid the on-field pressure, Bumrah grabbed attention off the field with his understated yet luxe airport look. Keeping his outfit simple, it was his statement accessory that stood out, a rare Rolex timepiece that instantly caught the eye.

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The cricketer was seen wearing the iconic Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in platinum, reportedly worth a staggering ₹1.3 crore. Known for its signature ice-blue dial and chestnut brown Cerachrom bezel, the watch is crafted from one of the most prestigious precious metals, making it a true symbol of luxury and exclusivity.

On the other hand, Bumrah kept his airport look simple and classic pairing a plain white t-shirt with light wash denim jeans.

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah arriving at Chennai Airport:

First introduced in 1963, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona was originally designed for professional racing drivers, evolving over the decades into one of the most sought-after chronographs in the world. The modern version continues to represent precision, performance and status, qualities that mirror Bumrah’s own reputation on the field.

As Mumbai Indians gear up for a high-stakes match, fans will be hoping that Bumrah not only brings style but also much-needed form and fortune back to the team.