World Gin Day 2025: Try Exclusive Cocktail Recipes By Popular Mixologists

World Gin Day is here, and it's the perfect excuse to raise a glass to one of the most versatile spirits in the world — gin. Whether you like it shaken, stirred, or infused with herbs and spices, we have rounded up some spectacular gin-based cocktails from top mixologists.

From earthy truffle notes to zingy citrus and aromatic spices, there's something for every palate. Here's how to mix things up this World Gin Day (June 14).

(G)LITCHI

Ingredients:

45 ml Gin

5–6 fresh cucumber chunks

3–4 fresh basil leaves

A dash of citrus (lime or lemon juice)

Method:

In a shaker, softly muddle the cucumber and basil to help release their aromas. Add Gin along with a splash of citrus.

Shake with ice and fine strain into a chilled vessel.

Garnish with either a fresh basil sprig or cucumber ribbon.

Trufflesome Cocktail

Curated by Nitin Gupta, Head Bartender at BeeYoung Brewgarden

Ingredients:

50 ml Gin

30 ml Apple juice (cloudy)

15 ml Fresh lemon juice

10 ml Yuzu purée

15 ml Sugar syrup (1:1)

20 ml Aquafaba

Few drops of truffle oil

Ice cubes

Method:

Dry shake all ingredients (except ice) to emulsify.

Add ice and wet shake again to chill.

Double strain into a coupe or Nick & Nora glass.

Add 1–2 drops of truffle oil; garnish with a micro herb or dehydrated apple slice.

Thyme Gin Fizz

Curated by Nishant K Gaurav, Mixologist for Guppy

Ingredients:

60 ml Gin

3 g Fresh ginger

1 Sprig thyme

3 Drops Stillabunt

20 ml Sour mix

Method:

Muddle ginger in the shaker.

Add the remaining ingredients and ice.

Shake and double strain into a coupe glass over a clear ice block and garnish with Thyme sprig.

Spice Shack

Curated by Harish Chhimwal, Lead Mixologist at Monkey Bar

Ingredients:

60 ml Gin

120 ml Tonic Water

Method:

Build directly in the glass over ice.

Garnish with Orange wedge and panch phoran spice salt