Mumbai: From Gin Day Celebration To LGBTQ+ Film Festival; 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Whether you are a gin enthusiast or someone who loves to watch thoughtful plays & even if you are an animal lover and especially; if you have a pet cat or someone who wants to watch a LGBTQ+ Film Festival; this weekend has all the activities that will interest you.

Take a look:

Experience an Exquisite World Gin Day Celebration at Taki Taki

Taki Taki, a Japanese restaurant is inviting gin enthusiasts, cocktail aficionados, and food connoisseurs to indulge in an extraordinary selection of handcrafted gin-based cocktails that are sure to captivate the senses on World Gin Day. Among the must-try gin cocktails on offer, two standout choices are Taki & Tonic- A jasmine tea infused gin, Japanese yuzu & hints of basil and Mixed Berry Bramble- A mixed fruit gin cocktail.

When: June 10, 12- 4 pm and 7-12 pm

Where: Taki Taki, Lower Parel

Price for two: ₹2500

LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Kashish 2023 will showcase 110 LGBTQ+ Films from 41 Countries, there would also, be panel discussions & Interactive Q&A sessions with filmmakers. You also, get to enjoy scintillating Dance & Music Performances on the opening & closing nights by LGBTQ+ community members and allies.

When and Where:

Liberty Cinema:

June 7th- 6:30 pm- 11:30 pm

June 8-11th - 9:30 am- 11:30 pm

Alliance Française de Bombay:

June 8th - 10:30 am- 5 pm

June 9th - 10:30 am - 9 pm

June 10th - 10:30 am -5 pm

Price: Full-Festival Pass: ₹1499

Tickets can be booked online

Salma Deewani- An Interactive Play

Salma Deewani is a light-hearted take on life and a narrative placed in a one-day scenario. Salma details out her shenanigans as a young girl and then how her life is caught up in the daily grind of household chores. She finds a joyful escape in her love for Salman Khan, who she supports strongly. The play comes across as a satire about the difficulties of early marriages, loneliness, fan following and ignorance. The performance is an attempt at bringing together the concept of absurdity and realism on stage, through imagery, audience interaction, and storytelling. It is written and performed by Bhagyashree Tarke.

When: June 10, 8 pm

Where: G5A Warehouse, Worli

Price: ₹499

Tickets can be booked online

Stand-Up Comedy

You will have a great time as you get to enjoy an hour of laughter and good fun at the Roasting Relationships Stand-up Comedy Show. From the highs and lows of dating to the funny quirks of married life, this show will have you laughing at the unique perspectives of these talented comedians.

When: June 10, 9 pm

Where: The Community Studio, Santacruz (W)

Price: ₹249

Tickets can be booked online

Cat Show

Love cats? Then get a chance to see lots of them under one roof!!

FCI`s Cat Show is a pointer show with participation from across India, with International judges judging the cats. Mega exhibition by pet brands, more than 100 brands present, Fun activity zone, Cat Adoption etc. It will be a complete fun filled day for pet lovers.

You can participate with your cats (pre-registration must) or just visit to see some of the best and cutest cats.

When: June 11, 10 am

Where: CIDCO Exhibition Center. (Hall 1): Navi Mumbai

Price: ₹199

Tickets can be booked online

