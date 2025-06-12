Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The City

Canva

As the weekend rings in Mumbai, the city transforms into a carnival with energy, flavours, and creativity. Whether you're a foodie, a comedy lover, or someone who enjoys hands-on art and cultural experiences, something is happening across the city that will pull you out of your routine and into the fun. Here's a curated list of exciting events to check out this weekend in Mumbai:

Italian Food Festival

Embark on a three-day culinary adventure that brings the heart of Italy to Mumbai! The Peshwa Pavilion at ITC Maratha is hosting an Italian showcase filled with timeless pasta, hand-stretched pizzas, and exquisite antipasti. Crafted with premium ingredients and classic techniques, each bite promises an authentic taste of the Mediterranean.

When: June 13, 2025 to June 15, 2025 | 7:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Where: Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha, Andheri (E)

Price: Rs 3000+ taxes

Japanese Amigurumi Workshop

Unwind with yarn and creativity at this charming crochet session in Lower Parel. Learn the adorable Japanese art of Amigurumi and craft your own plushie with step-by-step guidance, materials included. It's perfect for both beginners and seasoned hobbyists looking to stitch something full of personality.

When: June 13, 2025 to July 29, 2025

Where: Lil Gamby Pizza Shop & Bar, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 899 onwards

'Papa Yaar' by Zakir Khan

Get ready for an evening of laughter and sentiment with Zakir Khan’s latest stand-up special, "Papa Yaar". Blending humour and heartfelt stories, Zakir dives into the beautiful, complex bond between Indian fathers and sons. It's the perfect show to bring your dad along for a shared laugh and maybe even a tear.

When: June 12, 2025 to July 27, 2025

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Price: Rs 1999 onwards

Raja Festival of Odisha

Indulge in the festive flavours of Odisha right in the heart of Mumbai! South of Vindhyas at The Orchid Hotel is celebrating the Raja Festival with a specially curated buffet by Chef Ranjan Panda. Feast on regional favourites like Chakuli Pitha, Poda Pitha, Kanika, and Rasabali that embody Odisha’s rich culinary culture.

When: June 12, 2025 to June 16, 2025

Where: South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle

Coil Pottery

If you're looking to do something creative (and romantic), this pottery session might just be the perfect date. Learn the relaxing art of coil pottery while enjoying fun couple games and a cosy atmosphere. Take home not just your ceramic masterpiece but a memorable experience too.

When: May 17, 2025 to June 29, 2025 | 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, New Excelsior Cinema, Fort

Price: Rs 899