Rihanna Called Out By Netizens For Feeding Cow While Holding ₹4.3 Lakh Dior Leather Handbag In Mumbai | x @Noball1999

International singer Rihanna arrived in Mumbai on April 24 for the launch of her Fenty Beauty “Ki Haveli” brand, aiming to introduce its offerings to the Indian market. Many moments from her visit have gone viral on social media, but one particular incident has sparked a sharp debate online.

A picture of Rihanna feeding a cow surfaced during her visit to businessman Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia. While the image appears wholesome, it has landed the pop star in controversy. The row erupted after netizens noticed that she was feeding the cow while carrying a luxury Dior handbag featuring animal leather embellishments. The bag, reportedly worth Rs 4.3 lakh, includes lining made from calfskin and lambskin.

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Social media users have been divided over the gesture. Some pointed out the contradiction between the act and the accessory, calling the moment problematic, while others argued that such contradictions are common in global luxury culture and not something to fret about.

One user wrote, “Hope the cow does not recognise its hide.” Another commented, “Why are you complaining? There are plenty of ‘dogla’ Indians who use such products and still claim to love animals.”

A user named “Absolute” came to Rihanna’s defence, writing, “The cow needs to be fed so it can reproduce for more cowhides. It’s a cycle, my dear.” Meanwhile, another user, “Prince,” raised a pointed question: “I’ve a better one - what did she have for her meal before coming to India?”

Rihanna Receives Warm Welcome At Antilla

Rihanna and her team were welcomed by the Ambani family at their iconic residence, Antilia, with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani personally hosting her.

Clips from the visit show Rihanna being greeted with a traditional dance performance upon arrival, setting the tone for a culturally rich afternoon.

Puja, dance and cultural festivities

One of the highlights of the visit was Rihanna taking part in a puja ceremony. She joined the family for aarti, participating in the ritual alongside the Ambanis.

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The celebrations continued with phoolon ki holi, where Rihanna played with flower petals and danced with members of the family.

In addition to the rituals and performances, she also enjoyed a specially curated lunch with the Ambanis, adding a warm and personal touch to the occasion.