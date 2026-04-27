Who is Nejm? Viral Tamil Model Who Taught Bharatanatyam To Rihanna In Mumbai | Instagram @keepinitnejm

During her recent visit to Mumbai for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, global pop icon Rihanna found herself at the centre of an unexpected cultural moment, one that has now taken over social media.

Amid glamorous appearances and celebrity interactions, a video of Rihanna attempting Bharatanatyam has emerged as a fan favourite. The clip shows her enthusiastically learning traditional hand gestures, facial expressions and eye movements, key elements of the dance form.

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The person behind this viral moment is Nejm, a Mumbai-based Tamil model and influencer who introduced Rihanna to the nuances of Bharatanatyam. In the video, Nejm can be seen guiding the singer through basic mudras while explaining their significance. Rihanna, visibly intrigued, followed along with ease, smiling as she recreated each movement.

Sharing the video online, Nejm expressed her excitement about the interaction, writing about how special it felt to showcase her Tamil roots to a global icon. The clip quickly resonated with audiences, with many praising the beautiful blend of global pop culture and traditional Indian art.

Who Is Nejm?

Nejm is a rising face in the fashion and digital space, known for her strong representation of South Indian culture and identity. Originally from Tamil Nadu, she is not just a model but also a rapper and content creator.

She gained significant recognition after being named Vogue Model of the Year in 2025. Her content often celebrates regional traditions, making her a unique voice in the influencer space, something that clearly reflected in her interaction with Rihanna.

While Rihanna’s Mumbai visit included high-profile events and celebrity meetups, it was this simple yet powerful cultural exchange that truly stood out. The Bharatanatyam lesson has since become one of the most talked-about highlights from her India trip.