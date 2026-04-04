Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Why Teaching Consent Early Is The Most Powerful Lesson Parents Can Give

So today we are talking about teaching the importance of consent—especially to our children. At any given point of time, teaching consent is essential for creating a safe and respectful society, and for building an environment where our children feel secure and valued. In many ways, this is one of the most important life lessons we can offer them—one that shapes how they see themselves and how they treat others.

But what does consent really mean? Consent is giving clear, unambiguous permission before any action that affects another person. It is not vague, it is not implied—it is loud, clear, and conscious. Whether it is sharing a toy, hugging a relative, or participating in a group activity, children need to understand that their agreement matters—and so does that of others.

This is something that should be introduced at a very early age. When children learn early, they begin to respect personal boundaries and understand their own rights as well as those of others. Consent is not limited to just physical interactions—it also applies to emotional boundaries and everyday social exchanges. For instance, listening when someone says they are uncomfortable, or respecting a friend’s choice not to participate in a game, are also forms of practising consent.

One of the most important lessons children must learn is that “no means no.” It does not mean anything else. No always means no. Equally important is understanding that silence does not mean consent. Just because someone is silent does not mean they agree with you. Teaching children to understand both verbal and non-verbal hints helps them become more aware and empathetic individuals.

At the same time, children must feel confident in expressing their own boundaries. They should know that it is okay to say no, and that their comfort and choices matter. This confidence does not develop overnight—it is built gradually when children see that their voices are respected and not dismissed.

As parents, we must lead by example. We need to behave like role models. Open conversations at home are crucial. Speak freely with your children, encourage them to ask questions, and create a space where they feel heard without fear or judgement. It is equally important that they know they can turn to a trusted teacher or school counsellor if they ever feel unsure or confused.

When children are given the freedom to express their doubts and ask questions, it removes ambiguity around consent. Clarity begins with conversation. The more we normalise these discussions, the more naturally children will incorporate these values into their daily lives.

Read Also Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Why Children Must Learn To Be Considerate And Accommodating

Awareness about consent also reduces the risk of many unwanted situations—harassment, abuse, and even misunderstandings. It promotes a sense of equality, ensuring that every individual has control over their own choices and personal well-being.

Ultimately, teaching consent builds trust, empathy, and respect. It helps children form healthy relationships and grow into responsible, aware members of society. And it bears repeating—consent goes beyond just physical interaction. It is part of everyday behaviour, emotional awareness, and mutual respect. The earlier we introduce it, the stronger these values take root, shaping not just individual lives, but the society we collectively build.