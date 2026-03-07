Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Why Children Must Learn To Be Considerate And Accommodating

Raising children today is not only about helping them succeed academically. It is also important to teach them how to interact with others and navigate through different and difficult situations in life. Qualities like being considerate, accommodative and adaptable help children build strong relationships and grow into responsible and caring individuals.

How to be considerate

A considerate child learns to respect other people’s feelings and opinions. Such a child understands that every person has different thought processes and one should respect such differences. Being considerate also means showing kindness, practising good manners and being thoughtful about how one’s actions affect others.

Parents can nurture kindness by teaching children the art of listening, the joy of sharing, and the value of being helpful. Simple, everyday moments—like waiting a turn, assisting a sibling, or sharing a favourite toy—are powerful lessons in thoughtfulness.

Beyond these actions, brief ‘empathy chats’ can make a big difference. By asking questions like, ‘How do you think your friend felt?’ or ‘How could you cheer them up?’, parents help children manage emotions in a better way and become genuinely sensitivity toward others.

Children Learn from What They See

For children adults around them, like parents, teachers and family members, are their role models. They a learn a lot from them. Thus, when a child sees adults being patience and respectful, they mirror those behaviours. There is no lesson more powerful than a lived example. By saying sorry for mistakes, being polite while conversing with others, adults teach children that kindness isn't just for special occasions, it’s an important part of daily life.

Being accommodative

Learning to be accommodating means more than simply ‘getting along’ — it is about valuing other people’s opinions and knowing when to adjust. By teaching children to be flexible, we help them grow from being solo players into thoughtful, empathetic teammates.

Activities such as team sports, group projects at school, or even playing games with friends help children understand the value of cooperation. These experiences show them that everyone’s ideas matter and that working together often requires compromise.

Parents can also involve children in small household decisions, such as choosing a movie or planning a weekend outing. When children learn to listen to others’ preferences and adjust their own choices, they begin to develop an important life skill — the ability to find common ground.

Building adaptability

Adaptability is an important life skill that helps children embrace new situations and face challenges with confidence. When children learn to accept change, they stop fearing the unknown and begin to see it as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Parents can support this by encouraging children to try new activities and experiences. Whether it is picking up a new hobby, joining a sports team, or stepping into unfamiliar environments, these experiences help children become comfortable with change.

At the same time, it is important for parents to offer guidance and reassurance when needed. Giving children the space to think for themselves and solve small problems on their own helps build confidence and nurtures independence.

Supporting while letting them grow

While it is true that children need guidance, they should also be given the space to explore and learn on their own. Parents do not need to step in all the time. Instead, stay on the sidelines and offer support as children learn to face challenges. This plays an important role in helping them adjust to new situations.

For example, if a child is struggling with something like resolving a disagreement with a friend or completing a school assignment, parents can offer suggestions rather than solving the problem themselves. Allowing children to arrive at their own solutions using their abilities gives them the space to grow and develop confidence.

Read Also Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares How Parents Can Help Children Handle Peer Pressure

If children make mistakes, avoid shouting or reprimanding them. Instead, gently explain where they went wrong. Shouting or yelling can discourage children from sharing their problems. It is important to create a home environment where children feel comfortable making mistakes and taking responsibility for them. When they know their parents will understand and support them, they become more willing to try new things.

Values that last a lifetime

When children learn and practise these values early in life, they grow into understanding, resilient and flexible adults. By learning to respect differences and work with others, they develop important life skills that help them handle change with confidence.

Ultimately, teaching a child to be considerate and adaptable goes beyond preparing them for personal success; it prepares them to be thoughtful members of the world. These everyday lessons help shape individuals who form meaningful relationships and move through life with a balance of empathy, understanding and quiet strength.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)