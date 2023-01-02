Rice Bran Oil: Good or bad? | FPJ

Rice bran oil is extracted from the husks of rice and used as an edible cooking oil. It is used widely as a cooking oil in several Asian countries, such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan.

The Good:

Rice bran oil is rich in vitamins K and E. It is loaded with unsaturated fatty acids like monosaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids that help lower LDL ‘Bad’ cholesterol and increase HDL ‘Good’ cholesterol. Furthermore, it also improves overall cardiovascular health.

It can reduce high blood pressure and even cause a significant drop in blood sugar levels. So, people facing high blood pressure problems are advised to replace their cooking oil with rice bran oil.

Did you know that applying rice bran oil to the teeth and gums is good? Here's how: It kills bacteria, prevents cavities, promotes gum health, and combats bad breath.

Read Also 10 Winter superfoods that promise to boost immunity

Rice Bran Oil is almost free from trans-fats and contains antioxidants such as squalene, tocopherols, tocotrienols which are similar to the skin’s natural oils and are easily absorbed by the skin. It helps to repair skin from the harmful effects of UV rays, reduce inflammation and acne, and can even improve the elasticity of the skin.

Women are suggested to replace their normal cooking oil with rice bran oil after menopause as it leads to reduction in hot flashes, sweating, and irritability.

The Bad:

You need to make sure that you are not allergic to rice brain oil before using it on your skin or ingesting it. If you suffer from gastrointestinal issues then you should not consume rice bran oil because it can cause adhesions and intestinal ulcers. Plus, it can block the digestive tract, slow the digestive process, and cause intestinal disorders.

Overconsumption of rice bran oil can cause flatulence, gas, unpredictable bowel movements, and stomach discomfort. People suffering from calcium deficiencies or osteoporosis should not consume this oil as it lowers the amount of calcium deposition in the body.

So, now you know both, so choose rice bran oil or any cooking oil, keeping in mind your health priorities.

Read Also Get addicted to these 12 habits and you will be unrecognisable in 2023