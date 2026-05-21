Rhea Chakraborty Calls For Social Media Break! Expert Explains Why Digital Detox Is Important In Today’s 'Chronically-Online World' |

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently announced that she is stepping away from social media for an indefinite period, saying she wants to reconnect with herself and choose “lived moments over posted ones.” Her emotional note about missing peace, quiet and real-life presence has now sparked conversations around the importance of taking a break from the digital world, especially among youngsters constantly exposed to online pressure and validation culture.

Sharing the note on social media, Rhea wrote, “Lately, I’ve been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up — it’s all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being.”

Her statement resonated with many users online who admitted feeling emotionally exhausted by the constant need to stay connected, updated and visible on social media platforms.

Why Is Social Media Detox Becoming Important?

Speaking about the growing mental health impact of excessive social media usage, Dr Deepika Sharma, Clinical Psychologist at Asian Hospital, explained that social media today has evolved far beyond just communication.

According to her, platforms are now becoming spaces where people measure their self-worth, popularity and emotional validation. She explained that taking a social media break should not be viewed as a weakness or escapism, but often as an important psychological defence mechanism.

“The human brain is not designed to constantly compare itself with others, seek validation, or remain emotionally stimulated throughout the day,” she explained.

Dr Sharma added that while social media was originally designed to connect people, it has gradually become a source of comparison, unrealistic beauty standards, ideal lifestyles and pressure to appear successful or happy all the time.

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Youths Are Most Affected By Online Pressure

The expert pointed out that young people in India are especially vulnerable because social media has become deeply tied to identity, peer acceptance and even career aspirations.

Many youngsters begin and end their day by checking notifications, spending hours online without realising how deeply it affects their emotional well-being.

From a psychological perspective, excessive social media use can lead to:

-Anxiety and irritability

-Sleep disturbances

-Low self-esteem

-Emotional exhaustion

-Attention and concentration issues

-Increased feelings of panic or depression in sensitive individuals

She added that online criticism, trolling and cyberbullying can further intensify emotional burnout, not just for celebrities but also for students and working professionals.

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Signs You Need A Social Media Detox

According to Dr Sharma, some common signs that indicate it may be time to take a break include:

-Feeling emotionally drained after scrolling

-Excessive dependence on likes and comments

-Constant urge to check the phone

-Difficulty concentrating without social media

-Sleep issues due to screen exposure

-Reduced productivity

-Feeling inadequate after consuming online content

She emphasised that detox does not always mean deleting apps permanently. Instead, mindful and controlled disengagement is often healthier and more practical.

How To Practise A Healthy Digital Detox

Dr Sharma suggested starting with small but effective screen boundaries.

She explained that the brain is emotionally most sensitive during the first hour after waking up and the last hour before sleeping. Avoiding screens during these periods can significantly help mental calmness.

Some additional steps include:

-Turning off non-essential notifications

-Limiting social media to fixed hours of the day

-Trying weekend detoxes

-Maintaining proper sleep schedules