Revealed! MostlySane Aka Prajakta Koli's Favourite Travel Spot In Belgium; Find Out Where Vrishank & She Would Spend Their Off Days Together | Instagram @mostlysane

Popular YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli, widely known as MostlySane, recently opened up about one of her most memorable travel experiences during a conversation on the podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia. While discussing the best destinations she has visited around the world, Prajakta revealed that a small European town holds a special place in her heart.

Talking about her favourite place, Prajakta shared, “Nicest place that I think about all the time is Bruges in Belgium. And I remember going there and feeling like, what is this fairy tale that existed and I never came here before?” The creator explained that the picturesque town immediately left her mesmerised with its storybook-like charm.

Describing the slow and romantic lifestyle of the place, she said, “It's a very small town, so if you want to go from here to there in the city, you either walk, you take a horse carriage, you take a boat because there's lots of canals, or you take a cycle.” According to Prajakta, the town’s calm pace and beautiful canals make it feel like stepping into a fairy tale.

Read Also Jemimah Rodrigues Flexes Her Abs In Stunning Vacation Pictures From Australia

Prajakta further recalled how she and her husband, Vrishank Khanal, spent their days exploring the city in the simplest way possible. “We had two cycles for a week and we used to wake up every morning, used to take out our cycles and leave. We spent the whole week getting lunch somewhere,” she shared, adding that cycling around the town became a daily ritual during their stay.

She also spoke about the charming local markets and the relaxed afternoons they enjoyed there. “There was always a farmer's market at the market square, so we would buy strawberries. Vrishank would get some beer off the tap and go sit in the park. Vrishank would drink his beer, I would read my book, and we would take a nap; it was beautiful,” she said while recalling the peaceful routine they followed during the trip.

Summing up the magical vibe of the town, she said, “And especially if you are a romance book fan, if you are romantic, places like that, they look like a fairy tale.”

Prajakta tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, on February 25, 2025, in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Karjat.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in