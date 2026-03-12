Jemimah Rodrigues Flexes Her Abs In Stunning Vacation Pictures From Australia

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 12, 2026
Indian Women's Cricketer and T-20 World Cup Champion, Jemimah Rodrigues recently shared her vacation pictures from a 'fun off day in Australia.
In the dreamy vacay moments, Jemimah was spotted enjoying her time besides serene beach.
In one of the pictures the India batter can be seen enjoying beachside swimming and posing for the pictures.
Fans and netizens were quick to notice Jemimah's stunning abs in her sporty beach look.
She also shared moments from her fun bicycle ride.
In a video shared by Jemimah she can be seen showing around while riding on the bicycle and also showed her joyful expressions while doing so.
Jemimah was the second highest run-scorer for India women in the only test recently played against Australia women.