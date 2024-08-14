Restaurants In Mumbai Offering Independence Day Special Feast Along With Offers

India is all set to celebrate one of the most auspicious and historical events, Independence Day, on August 15, and so are Mumbai's top restaurants, gearing up to offer you a mouthwatering delight. From yummy starters to heavenly desserts, there are dishes curated in a tri-colour theme for the celebration. Check out the list of restaurants in Mumbai offering an Independence Day special feast, and don't miss the offers!

The Bluebop Cafe

The Bluebop Cafe is all set to offer you an amazing feast for the celebration of Independence Day. From the cheesy tri-colour margarita pizza to the refreshing tri-colour burrata salad and tri-colour mocktail, there is something for everyone to savour.

Where: Bluebop Cafe, Khar

Khandani Rajdhani

An authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati Thali restaurant, Khandani Rajdhani, is hosting a Tiranga festival, which includes a special Independence Day Tiranga menu paired with their classic Thali. You can indulge in this food festival from August 12 to August 15, where you'll be offered tiranga barfi, tiranga salad, tiranga lassi, and much more.

Where: Khandani Rajdhani, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

Sesame, Hyatt Centric

Sesame - Hyatt Centric is the perfect place to celebrate Independence Day. Their "Brunch #LikeACeleb" offers an extravagant feast that includes live cooking stations, international cuisines, and dessert heaven, along with live music and more.

They are also providing a special 1+1 deal on August 15th exclusively to make this Independence Day even more memorable!

Where: Sesame - Hyatt Centric, Juhu

The Bombay Canteen

Indulge in the special meal at The Bombay Canteen, curated by chefs, to offer you an unforgettable Independence Day experience. You can savour their notun gur aloo dum, navratan korma, gongura kheema, millet haleem, crispy fried patra, marwari papad chura, and more mouthwatering delights.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Mitron Cafe

With a specially designed pop-up menu that reflects the colours of the Indian flag, Mitron Cafe pays tribute while providing a culinary feast. Experience their Independence Day special menu, which includes tri-tandoori aloo and tri-colour dumpling baskets, along with desserts such as tri-colour kulfi, halwa platter, and tri-colour macaroons.

Where: Mitron Cafe, Fort, Mumbai