5 Iconic Restaurants In Mumbai That Have Been Running Since Independence Era

By: Rahul M | August 16, 2024

Mumbai is not just a tourist's favourite destination but also a hub for some of the most historical restaurants that introduced even before independence

Canva

Here are 5 iconic restaurants and cafes in Mumbai that started before Independence and are still running

Canva

A well-known Parsi restaurant in Mumbai is called Britannia and Company. Since 1923, they have been located in a colonial-style structure on the Ballard estate. A few must-try items at here are raspberry soda, chocolate mousse, and berry pulao

Instagram

Mumbai's Irani Cafes are a good display of culture. Founded in 1904, Kyani and Co. have been providing generations of people with their famous Iranian chai and bun maska, cookies and biscuits, omelettes, keema pav, and more

Kyani and Co. | Instagram

Founded in 1871, Leopold Cafe in Colaba is a must-visit tourist spot. They offer an array of eateries, such as pasta, burgers, chicken wings, milkshakes, drinks, and more

Image: Siddharth Dasgupta

Originally started as a streetside stall in 1848, Pancham Puriwala has grown into a famous restaurant that transports you back in time to an ancient era. Do try their popular Pancham Thali

Pancham Puriwala | Instagram

Founded in 1940, Cafe Madras remains Mumbai's best South Indian restaurant to this day. Aside from their delicious South Indian cuisine, their Kaapi is to die for

Cafe Madras | Instagram

