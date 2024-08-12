Independence Day 2024: 7 Historical Places In Mumbai

By: Rahul M | August 12, 2024
King George V and Queen Mary's visit inspired the construction of Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India in 1924. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in India
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, formerly called the Victoria Terminus, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It remains the historic railway station
Located on an islet off the coast of Worli in southern Mumbai, the Haji Ali Dargah is a mosque and dargah, or the memorial of Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari. It was built in the year 1431
Mani Bhavan, located on Laburnum Road in Gamdevi, is the former residence of Mahatma Gandhi, which has now turned into a Gandhi museum
Mount Mary Church, officially called the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, is a Roman Catholic shrine in Bandra. Several festivities are organised during Christmas and the New Year at this place
Dadar's Siddhivinayak Temple, built in 1801, is a temple dedicated to Lord Ganpati. This religious place is one of the most visited sites during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai
Located on Elephanta Island, the Elephanta Caves are a collection of cave temples devoted to the Hindu god Shiva. It is also one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
