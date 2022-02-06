Restaurant Review: Spice it up with an all-new menu at Ibis Vikhroli

Spice it, the quintessential multicuisine restaurant at ibis has had the same table d'hôte for a while now. So, when the chain unveiled a brand-new spread at Ibis Vikhroli, Mumbai (soon be incorporated in other Ibis's in the country pan India), we decided to not only check it out but also get you a special DIY recipe from the chef himself. Read on for the low down on the newest addition to the Accor group.

The ambience

A large part of the charm is the refreshing ambience, next gen vibe and thematic surroundings that elevate and enhance the dining experience. The décor is chic, quirky and contemporary ringing in the marathi maska with Kaali-peeli taxis and graphic artwork pronounced in local lingo reminiscent of bygone days when Mumbai was Bombay. As you navigate the carefully divided menu sections 6 feet apart tables, you’ll see art installations and signages (in Hind) everywhere. If the weather is not vile and sultry, you can take your food or simply lounge around in their outdoor Alfresco area soaking in the garden-fresh scents overlooking the twinkling city lights from the 5th floor.

So, what's changed?

The space! The hotel has an entire floor dedicated to food & beverage (a welcoming change) and this includes Spice It, a lively bar, a very picturesque and fully stocked library corner and an outdoor space for events and special occasions, making this a treat for sore city eyes. It’s also got a digitized menu with reduced manual touch points.

What’s Not

Spice It has retained the signature salad bar and flat bread bar with its assorted greens and breads and will continue serving India’s longest-running breakfast, starting from 4 am until noon.

Dinner buffet

As you enter, there is a wide assortment of small bites and a choice of gluten-free, organic, local and free-range options of bread and salads to choose from. We spent a leisurely hour or two, devouring the carefully curated menu from different parts of India including the Gujarati dish Batata Nu Shak and the Tamil dish Prawn Kuzhambu. The interactive live counter is bang in the center, which means all meals are cooked in front of you. While the north Indian food is basic and just about okay, the Crab meat vada pao from the Asian section is a fusion delight for sea food lovers.

Succulent and tender, they glide over the pao without making it soggy. For drinks we stuck to aerated drinks as (the hotel is yet to receive its liquor license). They plan on serving tap beer soon. We finished off this scrumptious pallet with Bappa Doi (their now signature dessert) and sealed the deal with fresh fruits on the Parle G biscuit crumb.

Here's a quick DIY recipe of the Puneeri Kheema Pao to try suggestwed by Executive Chef Jayendra Anasooru, Ibis Mumbai Vikhroli:

INGREDIENTS GRAMS/QTY:

MUTTON LEG BONELESS 500

ONION CHOPPED 300

TOMATO CHOPPED 200

GINGER GARLIC PASTE 3

KASHMIRI CHILLI POWDER 2

CORIANDER POWDER 1

TURMERIC POWDER 0.5

KITCHEN KING MASALA GMS 1

JEERA POWDER 1

PEPPER CORN WHOLE 5

CLOVES 5

CINAMON STICK 2

CARDAMAM GREEN 4

CHILLY GREEN 5

CHOPPED CORIANDER 50

MINT LEAF 30

OIL REFINED 8

Lemon 3

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Step 1: Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, black pepper corns, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom. Sauté till fragrant. Add green chillies, mint and coriander leaves to the masala and sauté till they are dark green in colour. Allow this to cool and make a fine paste (add water if needed).

Step 2: Heat the remaining oil in a pan and sauté the chopped onions till they turn a dark golden brown. For even browning and caramelization, sprinkle water before adding the ginger garlic paste. Once it dries, dissolve the powdered spices (turmeric etc) into the pan followed by mutton minces and sauté them on high flame. Add tomatoes, salt, and the green masala from step one along with 100ml of water. Cover and let it slow cook fully.

HOW TO ASSEMBLE PUNERI KEEMA PAO

3. Take the mini Pao (140 gms), slice it into half, apply butter and toast it on the pan till golden brown. Assemble the puneri keema in a side bowl and garnish with a butter cube, chopped onions and coriander-mint chutney and a dash of lemon. Serve hot.

Price for 2: INR 1,800/-

Getting there: 30mins from the airport

Must try's: Bappa doi and Prawn Ambotik with steam rice

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022