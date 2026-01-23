Republic Day 2026 Long-Weekend: Head To Goa, Jaipur & Manali For A Quick Break

If there's one thing Indians love, it's turning a public holiday into a perfectly planned getaway, and Republic Day 2026 is doing exactly that. With January 26 falling on a Monday, travellers are wasting no time in planning mini-vacations, making it the first big travel moment of the year. From beach days to palace hopping and snow-seeking escapes, the long weekend is setting the tone for how 2026 holidays will unfold.

Where are Indian's going this Republic Day?

According to MakeMyTrip’s latest travel trends report, the Monday holiday has acted as a major travel trigger this year, unlike 2025 when Republic Day fell on a Sunday. Bookings began picking up from January 23 and peaked on January 24, showinh a clear appetite for short, well-timed breaks. While international travel lovers are eyeing Thailand, domestic destinations continue to dominate weekend itineraries.

Top 5 domestic destinations for Republic Day long weekend

Goa

Goa leads the chart one again, emerging as the most preferred domestic destination for the Republic Day long weekend. The state's easygoing vibe, stunning beaches, boutique stays and laid-back daytime culture make it an evergreen favourite, especially for those looking to switch off without overplanning.

Jaipur

Taking the second spot is Jaipur, where royal palaces, heritage hotels and vibrant bazaars continue to charm travellers. The Pink City’s ability to blend history with modern luxury makes it ideal for a quick yet immersive escape.

Udaipur

Close behind is Udaipur, ranking third on the list. With its serene lakes, romantic views and slower pace, the city appeals to travellers craving scenic beauty and a touch of old-world elegance during the long weekend.

Manali

Heading north, Manali secures the fourth position as snow lovers chase winter landscapes and chilly adventures. From snowfall sightings to cosy cafes and mountain views, it remains a top pick for those seeking a dramatic change in scenery.

Pondicherry

Rounding off the top five is Pondicherry, attracting travellers who prefer quieter coastal escapes. Its French-inspired architecture, peaceful beaches and relaxed vibe make it a refreshing alternative to busier tourist hubs.