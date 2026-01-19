Top 7 Romantic Destinations For Couples In 2026; Bali, Maldives & Mauritius Among Favourite Honeymoon Travel Spots

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 19, 2026
Napa Valley from USA ranks on seventh position for its scenic landscapes and stunning vineyard stays.
At No. 6 is Hue in Vietnam, which stands out for its peaceful riverside settings and budget-friendly honeymoon experiences.
Taking the fifth spot is Galle in Sri Lanka, which offers a romantic mix of serene beaches and coastal sunsets, close to India.
With dramatic volcanic peaks, rainforest views, and intimate luxury retreats in the Caribbean, St. Lucia takes the fourth spot in the list.
At No. 3, the Maldives continues to be a honeymoon classic with turquoise waters, and couple friendly destinations.
Ranked second, Mauritius, an island paradise, is loved for its crystal-clear waters, white sand, and romantic beach resorts.
Topping the list, Bali wins hearts with its private beaches, luxury villas, and the perfect blend of romance and nightlife.