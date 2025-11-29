 Rekha Drapes Black Saree With Chic Coat & Bold Sindoor At Gustaakh Ishq Screening In Mumbai - WATCH
Rekha stole the spotlight at the Gustaakh Ishq screening in Mumbai, arriving in a black saree paired with a sleek jacket, bold sindoor, gold jewellery and her signature gajra bun. The 71-year-old icon was joined by elite celebrities, including Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Farah Khan and Mouni Roy.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Rekha attends Gustaakh Ishq screening in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

If there's one thing Mumbai can count on, it's Rekha turning any red carpet into her own runway. The 71-year-old veteran actress arrived at the Gustaakh Ishq screening with her serene energy and unconventional look that instantly became the hot topic at Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma's premiere.

Take a look:

Rekha’s look was a masterclass in how to reinterpret the classic six-yard without losing its soul. She draped an all-black saree worn the traditional way, topped with a tailored long-sleeved jacket that added structure and a hint of contemporary drama.

She followed her signature opulence style with layered gold jewellery featuring a statement necklace, chunky kadas, and ornate earrings that glimmered under the lights. The actress also adorned a pair of Round vintage-style sunglasses, adding more drama and a quirky touch.

Rekha's glam at Mumbai event

Rekha's glam at Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rekha’s makeup was stunning with a dewy base, bold liner, shimmering eyelids, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and vibrant red lips. She rounded off her chic yet elegant glam with a garjhra-adorned sleek bun and  trademark sindoor.

Star-studded premiere

The Gustaakh Ishq screening itself was a star-packed affair. Kajol brought her effortless charm, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor arrived in full chic mode, and Farah Khan and Shabana Azmi added veteran presence to the Manish Malhotra-produced film.

All popular faces, including Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Ronit Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza, added to the buzz. Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Shreya Saran, Meezan Jafferi, Orry, and Iulia Vantur rounded off a guest list that made the venue feel like a mini–film festival.

