RCB Vs MI: Mumbai Indians Fan Does Skincare During The Match At Wankhede Stadium; Video Goes Viral |

A high-energy clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium may have ended with an 18-run win for RCB, but it’s a quirky fan moment that has truly stolen the spotlight online.

Amid the intense, high-scoring game, a Mumbai Indians supporter was spotted casually indulging in a skincare routine right from his seat in the stands. In a now-viral clip circulating across social media, the fan can be seen applying a blue gel onto his cheeks and calmly rubbing it, completely unfazed by the action unfolding on the field.

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The unexpected moment was captured by one of the spectators and has left netizens amused, with many flooding the comments section with hilarious reactions. One user joked, “Match lasted so long that bro decided to do skincare in the stadium.” Others called it the ultimate self-care goals, even during a nail-biting IPL fixture.

While the match delivered its share of thrilling cricket, many light-hearted moments have surfaced on social media. In another such moment, a video captured a sweet gesture between Ananya Birla and Anushka Sharma.

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One of the key members in RCB's leadership group, Ananya Birla, and Anushka Sharma were captured sharing moments of joy as Virat Kohli completed yet another fifty for RCB. As soon as he reached the mark, Ananya Birla stepped forward and congratulated Anushka, as they share light hearted moment.