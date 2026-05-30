RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Live Screenings In Mumbai: Places To Watch Virat Kohli Clash Against Shubman Gill With Drinks & More

The biggest night of IPL 2026 is finally here. As Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill prepare to lead their sides into a blockbuster final showdown, Mumbai is gearing up for a night of cricket, cheering crowds, food, drinks, and giant screens. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, fans across the city are looking for the perfect spot to watch every six, wicket, and nail-biting finish.

Here's where you can catch the IPL 2026 final live in Mumbai:

PVR INOX

Want stadium energy with cinema-level visuals? Several multiplexes across Mumbai are screening the final live. Expect massive screens, immersive surround sound, and a crowd packed with cricket fans.

Where: Several PVR INOX outlets in Mumbai

Cost: Starts from ₹500

Read Also IPL 2026 Final Confirmed! RCB VS GT At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad On May 31

Bastian Ammakai

If you prefer your cricket nights with great food, this coastal-inspired dining destination is screening the final alongside a menu packed with regional flavours. Signature cocktails featuring kokum, tamarind, and chilli infusions add to the match-day excitement.

Where: Bastian Ammakai, Bandra West

Cost: ₹2,000 for two (approx.)

The Bar Stock Exchange

Known for its lively atmosphere, this Mumbai favourite is expected to be buzzing throughout the final. Think giant screens, match-day offers, comfort food, and a crowd fully invested in every over.

Where: The Bar Stock Exchange, Juhu, Vile Parle West

Cost: ₹1,200 for two (approx.

Olive Cafe & Bar

For those who enjoy stylish match screenings, Olive's Mumbai outlets are turning game night into a social event. Large screens, pitchers of sangria, cocktails, and shareable plates make this an ideal option for groups.

Where: Olive Cafe & Bar, BKC and Borivali

Cost: ₹2,800 for two (approx.)

Ark 2.0

This airport-side lounge is taking IPL fever up a notch with cricket-themed cocktails and a special match-night menu. Expect everything from kebabs and fish fingers to creative drinks inspired by cricket terminology.

Where: Ark 2.0, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East

Cost: ₹4,000 for two (approx.)

Onrique

For fans looking for a rooftop viewing experience, Onrique promises live screenings under the stars. Add dhol beats, beer bucket deals, and a festive atmosphere, and you've got one of the city's liveliest IPL final destinations.

Where: Onrique, Santacruz

Cost: ₹2,250 for two (approx.)