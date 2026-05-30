RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Live Screenings In Mumbai: Places To Watch Virat Kohli Clash Against Shubman Gill With Drinks & More

The biggest night of IPL 2026 is finally here. As Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill prepare to lead their sides into a blockbuster final showdown, Mumbai is gearing up for a night of cricket, cheering crowds, food, drinks, and giant screens. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31, fans across the city are looking for the perfect spot to watch every six, wicket, and nail-biting finish.
Here's where you can catch the IPL 2026 final live in Mumbai:
PVR INOX
Want stadium energy with cinema-level visuals? Several multiplexes across Mumbai are screening the final live. Expect massive screens, immersive surround sound, and a crowd packed with cricket fans.
Where: Several PVR INOX outlets in Mumbai
Cost: Starts from ₹500
Bastian Ammakai
If you prefer your cricket nights with great food, this coastal-inspired dining destination is screening the final alongside a menu packed with regional flavours. Signature cocktails featuring kokum, tamarind, and chilli infusions add to the match-day excitement.
Where: Bastian Ammakai, Bandra West
Cost: ₹2,000 for two (approx.)
The Bar Stock Exchange
Known for its lively atmosphere, this Mumbai favourite is expected to be buzzing throughout the final. Think giant screens, match-day offers, comfort food, and a crowd fully invested in every over.
Where: The Bar Stock Exchange, Juhu, Vile Parle West
Cost: ₹1,200 for two (approx.
Olive Cafe & Bar
For those who enjoy stylish match screenings, Olive's Mumbai outlets are turning game night into a social event. Large screens, pitchers of sangria, cocktails, and shareable plates make this an ideal option for groups.
Where: Olive Cafe & Bar, BKC and Borivali
Cost: ₹2,800 for two (approx.)
Ark 2.0
This airport-side lounge is taking IPL fever up a notch with cricket-themed cocktails and a special match-night menu. Expect everything from kebabs and fish fingers to creative drinks inspired by cricket terminology.
Where: Ark 2.0, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East
Cost: ₹4,000 for two (approx.)
Onrique
For fans looking for a rooftop viewing experience, Onrique promises live screenings under the stars. Add dhol beats, beer bucket deals, and a festive atmosphere, and you've got one of the city's liveliest IPL final destinations.
Where: Onrique, Santacruz
Cost: ₹2,250 for two (approx.)