Naomi Osaka's Another Fashion Statement At French Open; Pairs Her Shimmery Outfit With Champagne Golden Train |

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is making headlines both on and off the court at the French Open 2026. Known for her bold fashion choices, Osaka once again turned heads at Roland Garros with a striking outfit that seamlessly blended athletic performance with high-fashion drama.

Ahead of her third-round match against Iva Jovic, Osaka arrived on court wearing a metallic gold tennis dress paired with a flowing champagne-gold train. The eye-catching ensemble transformed her walk-on into a runway-worthy moment, drawing attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

As she prepared for the match, the four-time Grand Slam champion removed the dramatic train and handed it to a ball kid before stepping onto the court, revealing the sleek gold playing dress underneath.

The fashion-forward appearance comes after Osaka's equally memorable opening-round look. For her first match of the tournament, she walked onto the court wearing a ceremonial black skirt and a sleeveless beaded bodice before unveiling the same shimmering gold dress. The tennis star later revealed that the outfit was inspired by one of Paris' most iconic landmarks.

Speaking about the design, Osaka said the golden ensemble reminded her of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night, adding a distinctly Parisian touch to her tournament wardrobe.

The Japanese star has developed a reputation for making statements through her on-court fashion, and she appears determined to keep fans guessing throughout the tournament. During a post-match interview after her second-round victory, Osaka teased the possibility of more surprises to come.

“I like to keep people on their toes and I think it’s really fun,” she said when asked whether she had a different outfit planned for every potential round of the competition.

She added, “There’s a community I feel like that’s been built over my on-court outfits. So I just like to keep you guys guessing.”