 RCB Queen Ananya Birla Adds ₹25 Lakh Watch To Her Tailored Bossy Look At Mumbai Event
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RCB Queen Ananya Birla Adds ₹25 Lakh Watch To Her Tailored Bossy Look At Mumbai Event

Ananya Birla once again proved that understated luxury makes the loudest statement as she stepped out for a Mumbai event on August 1. For the event, Ananya embraced classic power dressing in a darker beige checkered tailored suit featuring a structured blazer and matching trousers.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
RCB Queen Ananya Birla Adds ₹25 Lakh Watch To Her Tailored Bossy Look At Mumbai Event
RCB Queen Ananya Birla Adds ₹25 Lakh Watch To Her Tailored Bossy Look At Mumbai Event |

Ananya Birla once again proved that understated luxury makes the loudest statement as she stepped out for a Mumbai event on August 1. The entrepreneur and the new face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) exuded effortless sophistication in a sharply tailored power suit.

While her polished ensemble turned heads, it was the exquisite timepiece on her wrist that caught the attention of luxury watch enthusiasts. For the event, Ananya embraced classic power dressing in a darker beige checkered tailored suit featuring a structured blazer and matching trousers.

Keeping the look clean and refined, she let the impeccable fit of the ensemble do all the talking. Her soft hair, minimal makeup and understated accessories complemented the business-chic aesthetic, creating a look that was equal parts elegant and commanding.

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The standout accessory, however, was her Patek Philippe Calatrava Timeless Edition, a watch reportedly valued at around ₹25 lakh. Revered as one of the Swiss watchmaker's most iconic collections, the Calatrava is celebrated for its timeless design, ultra-slim profile and exceptional craftsmanship. Powered by a premium hand-finished mechanical movement, the watch reflects understated elegance rather than flashy luxury, making it a favourite among collectors.

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With her sophisticated tailored look and investment-worthy timepiece, Ananya Birla effortlessly showcased how classic silhouettes and heritage luxury can create a powerful style statement. Blending corporate elegance with quiet luxury, the RCB co-owner once again demonstrated that true style lies in refined details rather than excess.

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