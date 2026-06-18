 Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In ₹30,700 Blush Pink Gown At Cocktail 2's Promotional Event; Outfit Details Inside
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HomeLifestyleRashmika Mandanna Stuns In ₹30,700 Blush Pink Gown At Cocktail 2's Promotional Event; Outfit Details Inside

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In ₹30,700 Blush Pink Gown At Cocktail 2's Promotional Event; Outfit Details Inside

Despite carrying a luxury price tag, the ensemble offers a versatile style that could work for several occasions, including destination weddings, beachside parties, luxury vacations and summer evening gatherings

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Rashmika Mandanna Stuns In ₹30,700 Blush Pink Gown At Cocktail 2's Promotional Event; Outfit Details Inside

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Cocktail 2, and her recent appearance at a promotional event has become the talk of social media. While fans were excited to see her alongside co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, it was Rashmika’s stylish outfit that grabbed the most attention.

The actress stepped out in a stunning blush pink gown from fashion label Rococo Sand. Elegant yet eye-catching, the dress featured a floor-length silhouette that complemented Rashmika’s style.

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The gown came with a scarf-like extension flowing behind her, adding a dramatic touch to the look. What made the outfit stand out even more was its oversized tropical leaf print in shades of bronze, gold and brown. The bold pattern spread across the bodice and skirt, creating a statement look that balanced glamour with sophistication.

The fitted design made it an ideal choice for a red-carpet appearance or a high-profile promotional event. Rashmika kept the styling minimal, allowing the dress to remain the focal point of her appearance.

However, it was the price of the outfit that truly caught attention.

Price details

According to Bollywood Women Closet, the Rococo Sand maxi dress worn by Rashmika comes with a price tag of Rs 30,700. She paired the outfit with satin high-heel sandals from Zara, which are priced at Rs 3,550.

This brings the total cost of her promotional-event look to Rs 34,250.

Despite carrying a luxury price tag, the ensemble offers a versatile style that could work for several occasions, including destination weddings, beachside parties, luxury vacations and summer evening gatherings.

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Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Cocktail 2, Rashmika will be seen in Ranabaali in which she will reunite with her actor-husband Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu period action drama is expected to hit theatres on September 11, 2026, marking another collaboration between the popular pair after the success of Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

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