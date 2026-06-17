Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sells More Than 57K Tickets

Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Report | Instagram

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The movie's songs and trailer have created a decent pre-release buzz. The advance booking for the film started on Sunday, and while initially the numbers were low, finally, as the movie nears its release, the pre-sales are getting better.

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has till now sold more than 57K tickets for its first day, which is quite decent. The movie has till now collected Rs. 1.97 crore without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 3.67 crore.

The advance booking numbers are not great, but they are not bad either. Cocktail 2 still has Thursday to collect a better amount during the pre-sales. So, it will be interesting to see what the opening-day collection of the movie will be.

Cocktail 2 Release Date

Cocktail 2 is slated to release on June 19, and no major films are releasing alongside it. Even last week's releases, Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, have failed to make a mark at the box office.

However, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, during its second weekend, might give tough competition to Cocktail 2 at the box office.

Bandhu 2.0 Out Now

On Wednesday, the makers of Cocktail 2 released the recreated version of the song Tumhi Ho Bandhu. The track is titled Bandhu 2.0, and it has received mixed reviews from netizens. However, Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika's fans have loved it.

Eetha & Prahaar Teasers Attached To Cocktail 2?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the teasers of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar might be attached to Cocktail 2. All three films are produced by Maddock Films. So, apart from Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti's fans, even fans of Shraddha and Rajkummar might be in for a treat while watching Cocktail 2.