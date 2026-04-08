Rashmika Mandanna Glows In Coorg-Style Silk Saree, Layers Of Gold With Husband Vijay Deverakonda For Kodagu Reception

When it comes to blending tradition with personal style, Rashmika Mandanna knows exactly how to make a statement. Fresh off her birthday celebrations, the actress hosted an intimate reception in Coorg, and let’s just say, it was equal parts heartfelt and fashion-forward. Walking hand-in-hand with Vijay Deverakonda, the duo gave fans a rare glimpse of understated elegance with a strong cultural touch.
Rashmika's traditional saree look
For the special evening, Rashmika embraced her roots in the most beautiful way. She wore a stunning pink and olive green silk saree, draped in the traditional Kodava style, a nod to her Coorgi heritage. Unlike the usual saree drape, this style features pleats tucked at the back and the pallu elegantly pinned over the right shoulder, giving it a distinct and graceful silhouette.
Adding to the charm, she layered her look with classic gold jewellery, bringing in a rich, festive vibe that perfectly matched the occasion.
Vijay, on the other hand, kept things sharp and classic. He opted for a sleek black blazer paired with tailored trousers and a crisp white shirt.