Rashmika Mandanna Glows In Coorg-Style Silk Saree, Layers Of Gold With Husband Vijay Deverakonda For Kodagu Reception

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Kodagu Reception | Instagram

When it comes to blending tradition with personal style, Rashmika Mandanna knows exactly how to make a statement. Fresh off her birthday celebrations, the actress hosted an intimate reception in Coorg, and let’s just say, it was equal parts heartfelt and fashion-forward. Walking hand-in-hand with Vijay Deverakonda, the duo gave fans a rare glimpse of understated elegance with a strong cultural touch.

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Rashmika's traditional saree look

For the special evening, Rashmika embraced her roots in the most beautiful way. She wore a stunning pink and olive green silk saree, draped in the traditional Kodava style, a nod to her Coorgi heritage. Unlike the usual saree drape, this style features pleats tucked at the back and the pallu elegantly pinned over the right shoulder, giving it a distinct and graceful silhouette.

Adding to the charm, she layered her look with classic gold jewellery, bringing in a rich, festive vibe that perfectly matched the occasion.

Vijay, on the other hand, kept things sharp and classic. He opted for a sleek black blazer paired with tailored trousers and a crisp white shirt.