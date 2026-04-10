Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 30th Birthday With Vijay Deverakonda In Coorg, Visits Her Childhood School & Temple

New bride Rashmika Mandanna rang in her 30th birthday in a way that felt deeply personal and full of meaning. Instead of a high-glam celebration, the actress chose to slow things down, head back home, and spend the day soaking in nostalgia and quiet moments with her closest circle, including husband Vijay Deverakonda.

Check it out below:

Inside Rashmika's 30th birthday

Ditching a lavish party, Rashmika headed home to Coorg on April 5, making it a deeply personal celebration with her husband Vijay Deverakonda and close family. The day was all about revisiting her childhood and reconnecting with her roots.

Sharing glimpses of her special day, Rashmika revealed how she visited the temple she grew up going to and also stopped by her old school, taking a moment to soak in memories, even if only from the outside due to time constraints.

Her birthday celebrations continued with an intimate cake-cutting ceremony, surrounded by loved ones she credits for shaping her journey. She also hosted a small dinner to meet extended family members who couldn’t attend her wedding, making it a beautiful blend of past and present.

Opening up about the experience, she wrote under her Instagram post, "My 30th birthday was kinda different this time… went back home after a while… revisited childhood for a quick bit… cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today… everything feels worth it."

The celebrations didn't end there. In a touching moment, Rashmika’s father surprised her with a special gift, reportedly a bungalow near Virajpet, named "Serenity".