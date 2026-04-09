Rashmika Mandanna's Father Gifts Her Bungalow Named Serenity In Virajpet On 30th Birthday: Reports

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently celebrated her 30th birthday with a family gathering that turned even more special when her father surprised her with an unexpected gift - a bungalow named “Serenity.”

The celebration came shortly after a major milestone in the actress’ personal life. Rashmika recently married actor Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family members. The couple later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, which saw several personalities from the film industry in attendance.

Soon after the wedding celebrations, Rashmika marked another memorable occasion by celebrating her 30th birthday on April 5 with her loved ones.

During a special family gathering near her hometown Virajpet, Rashmika’s father surprised everyone by announcing that he was gifting his daughter a bungalow. According to reports, the property, located close to Virajpet, has been named “Serenity.” The announcement reportedly left the actress emotional, as it came as a touching gesture from her father following her recent wedding.

Rashmika's birthday celebration

The birthday celebration was held in a convention centre where relatives and members of the local community gathered to mark the occasion. Since it was Rashmika’s first birthday after marriage, the event held special significance for the family.

Adding a cultural touch to the celebration, Rashmika attended the function wearing traditional attire from the Kodava community, reflecting her roots and heritage.

The event also turned into a community celebration. Rashmika’s family distributed sweets to fans, arranged meals for people in the village, and even announced scholarships for meritorious students from the area.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay share a successful on-screen history. The duo previously starred together in popular films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which made them fan favourites. The couple is now set to reunite once again for the upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

On the other hand, Rashmika will also be seen in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.