Rare ‘Pure Ultra White’ Falcon Sold For Record ₹4 Crore At Abu Dhabi Hunting Exhibition |

A rare ‘Qarmousha Pure Ultra White’ falcon became the star of the auction at the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 in Abu Dhabi after fetching an extraordinary AED 1.5 million, equivalent to more than $400,000 (approximately ₹3.5–4 crore).

The remarkable bid was the highest recorded at the exhibition, putting the spotlight on the exceptional bird and the long-standing cultural importance of falconry in the UAE.

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The winning moment came when young Sheikha Sheikha placed the final bid and secured the prized falcon. She later took to the stage to receive the striking white bird, with the moment attracting considerable attention on social media.

What Makes The Falcon So Rare?

The Qarmousha Pure Ultra White stands out for its completely white plumage, rarity and distinctive physical characteristics. Weighing approximately 1 kilogram, the falcon was bred by the renowned Mark Moglich Falcon Farm in the United States, where it was raised under specialised care.

Its unusual colour, appearance and breeding lineage contributed to its exceptional value at the auction, making it one of the most talked-about highlights of this year's exhibition.

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A Major Moment At ADIHEX 2026

The auction was held as part of the 23rd edition of ADIHEX, taking place at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. The annual exhibition brings together enthusiasts, breeders and specialists connected to hunting, equestrian sports, falconry and related heritage practices.

This year's event features 55 prominent falcon-breeding and care farms from the UAE and other countries, showcasing birds and expertise from across the region and beyond.