Internet’s Favourite Golden Retriever Tucker Budzyn Dies At 8; Pet Owner Shares Tearful Tribute

Tucker Budzyn, the golden retriever who became one of the internet’s most recognisable and beloved pets, has died at the age of eight. The viral dog passed away on September 2, 2026, after developing a sudden and severe infection linked to lymphoma in his intestines.

Tucker was born on May 3, 2018, and soon became a social media sensation after his owner, Courtney Budzyn, began documenting his everyday life online. His funny expressions, playful personality and adorable antics earned him millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, turning him into a much-loved pet influencer.

His popularity also earned him the Pet Influencer of the Year title in both 2021 and 2022. Tucker lived with Courtney, her husband Mike and their son Todd, becoming a cherished part of the family as well as a familiar face to his enormous online community.

Tucker’s Sudden Health Complications

Tucker had been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with intestinal lymphoma. According to Courtney, his treatment appeared to be working and he was responding well, with the cancer reportedly going into remission.

However, complications developed unexpectedly. Courtney explained that the treatment had left a weakened area in his intestine where the cancer had been, allowing an infection to develop rapidly.

In an emotional video shared on September 5, Courtney struggled through tears as she announced Tucker's passing.

“Tucker’s gone. Tucker passed away on Wednesday unexpectedly. He was doing really well with treatment, but we didn’t know that he had lymphoma in his intestines,” she said.

She explained that the infection appeared to worsen almost overnight. Despite rushing Tucker to receive medical care and attempting to treat him with antibiotics and fluids, his condition continued to deteriorate.

“We thought we were going to beat the infection,” Courtney said, adding that Tucker had become extremely weak and his temperature continued to rise despite their efforts.

‘You Saved My Life’

As she said goodbye to her beloved companion, Courtney also spoke about the profound place Tucker held in her life.

“Tucker, I love you so much. You saved my life. There’s nothing in this world that I wouldn’t have done for him. He was literally part of me. He was part of my soul. It feels like I lost a body part,” she said.