Rappers Lizzo, SZA & Doechii's Musical Jam Session With Sadhguru In Los Angeles Go Viral - Watch

Lizzo hosted Conscious Music Circle in Los Angeles | Instagram

Music, mindfulness, and a room full of powerhouse artists, Los Angeles recently witnessed a one-of-a-kind gathering that’s now taking over the internet. Hosted by rapper-singer Lizzo, the intimate session brought together global musicians and spiritual leader Sadhguru for an evening that blended creativity with deeper reflection.

Inside the viral jam session

Clips from the event have been making waves online, offering a glimpse into what felt less like a performance and more like a free-flowing musical moment. In one viral video, Lizzo is seen playing the flute, while SZA lends her vocals and Sadhguru grooving, creating an impromptu musical experience that feels raw and organic.

Joining them were artists like Doechii, Baby Rose, James Fauntleroy, and UMI, along with several other performers. The jam session was part of a “Conscious Music Circle,” where artists collaborated spontaneously, feeding off each other’s energy rather than sticking to a structured set.

More than just a music event

The gathering wasn’t limited to music alone. It began with a talk and interactive Q&A session, where artists and attendees engaged in conversations around creativity, purpose, and inner awareness. The idea was to create a space where artistic expression could meet introspection, something that set the tone for the jam session that followed.

Unlike typical industry events, this one leaned into collaboration over performance, encouraging artists from different genres and backgrounds to come together in a shared, reflective environment.