Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Was Shot At This 102-Year-Old Amritsar Haveli, Also Visited By Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh & More

Amritsar has no shortage of places steeped in history, but some of its stories are hidden behind old doors and weathered walls. One such heritage haveli, built more than a century ago, has now caught attention after a glimpse of its terrace featured in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. And that is only one chapter in the mansion’s fascinating history.

Inside 102-year-old haveli hidden in Amritsar

Built in 1924, the multi-storey mansion offers a glimpse into Amritsar’s architectural past. Travel blogger Bonnie Ghuman, who runs Travel with Bonnie, recently shared a two-part tour of the property on Instagram on August 8 and 9, showcasing its preserved interiors and old-world character.

The property is believed to have once been associated with British residents. The Seth family acquired the mansion in 1974, giving it a new chapter while retaining many of its original features.

Rather than looking like a polished modern heritage hotel, the haveli retains the character of an old family home. Its architecture reflects the design sensibilities of another era, with details that have survived for decades.

From arched windows to vintage almirahs

As seen in the video, the exterior immediately stands out with its traditional arches, pillars and old-fashioned windows. Inside, the mansion features jaalis, which historically helped with ventilation and natural light, along with ornate encaustic-tiled flooring.

The interiors also retain old circular-button switchboards, marble flooring and stained-glass elements. Floor-to-ceiling wooden almirahs add another layer of vintage charm, while broad verandahs give the house an airy feel.

Wooden staircases with elaborate balustrades lead through the different levels, with balconies opening up the interiors and adding to the mansion’s spacious appearance.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar & Bollywood connection

The haveli has also had a brush with Bollywood. According to the home tour, its terrace was used for a scene in Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh. The terrace itself is another highlight of the property. Surrounded by plants, it offers sweeping views across Amritsar and even provides a glimpse of the Golden Temple.

Interestingly, Ranveer is not the only celebrity connected with the haveli. The property has reportedly also welcomed several familiar names from the entertainment industry, including Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Anupam Kher, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

With its century-old architecture, film-shoot history and panoramic city views, the Amritsar mansion offers a preserved slice of the city's past that continues to find its way into contemporary pop culture.