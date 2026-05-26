Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple Amid Don 3 Controversy: All About This Sacred Shrine In Karnataka

Chamundeshwari Temple | Image Courtesy: Karnataka Tourism website

Amid the ongoing headlines surrounding Ranveer Singh and the growing chatter around Don 3, the Bollywood actor made a quiet spiritual visit to Karnataka on Tuesday. The Dhurandhar star was spotted offering prayers at the revered Chamundeshwari Temple, one of South India's most iconic pilgrimage sites. Videos from the temple premises soon began circulating online, showing the actor seated on the floor during rituals before later greeting temple priests and posing for photographs.

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Why did Ranveer Singh visit the temple?

Ranveer’s temple visit comes shortly after the Karnataka High Court quashed an FIR filed against him in connection with the Kantara row. The controversy had erupted after the actor allegedly mimicked a scene associated with the film, which certain groups claimed hurt religious sentiments.

During the hearing earlier this year, the court accepted Ranveer’s unconditional apology and instructed him to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks. The actor had agreed to comply with the direction, and his latest spiritual trip appears to be in line with that order.

Read Also Ranveer Singh Offers Prayers At Chamundeshwari Temple After Karnataka HC Order Amid Don 3...

The temple visit also arises at a time when Ranveer is facing controversy surrounding his reported exit from Don 3. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, alleging that he failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body regarding the matter.

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All about the sacred Chamundeshwari Temple

Located atop the scenic Chamundi Hills, around 13 kilometres from Mysuru, the Chamundeshwari Temple is one of Karnataka's most spiritually significant temples. Dedicated to Goddess Chamundeshwari, a fierce incarnation of Goddess Durga, the shrine has attracted devotees for centuries.

According to mythology, the goddess defeated the demon Mahishasura at this very spot, earning the title Mahishasura Mardini. In fact, the city of Mysore is believed to derive its name from this legendary tale, making the deity deeply woven into the cultural identity of the region.

Chamundeshwari Temple | Image Courtesy: Karnataka Tourism website

According to the Karnataka Toursim website, the temple’s history stretches back over a thousand years and gained prominence during the reign of the Wodeyar dynasty, who worshipped Goddess Chamundeshwari as their royal family deity. Over generations, rulers and devotees alike have visited the hilltop shrine seeking blessings, protection and strength.

Chamundeshwari Temple | Image Courtesy: Karnataka Tourism website

Architecturally, the temple reflects classic Dravidian design. Its towering seven-storey gopuram, decorated with colourful carvings of gods, goddesses and mythological figures, dominates the skyline from afar. Inside the sanctum, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is adorned with elaborate gold ornaments, including the famed golden nose ring gifted by the royal family.

The temple becomes especially vibrant during Navaratri celebrations, when the entire hill lights up with processions, devotional chants and grand festivities that blend royal tradition with deep-rooted faith.